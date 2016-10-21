All-Saints Day at the Bowl takes CLPL’s top billing

A mouth-watering clash between the Canada Life Premier League’s current top two heads Saturday afternoon’s Manx football bill.

Reigning champions and current pacesetters St George’s make the short trip to the Bowl where they will face second-place St Mary’s.

Since the latter’s impressive start to the campaign under new manager Kevin Middleton, this fixture has been eagerly awaited.

Even more so after Geordies lost their first league match since January 2015 in their last outing against Corinthians.

Chris Bass Sr’s men haven’t lost two league games in a row since 2009, when they fell to Peel, St Mary’s and Castletown in quick succession.

The hosts will smell blood in the water, but will have to be at their best to continue their own unbeaten start to the season against a stung St George’s side.

St Mary’s centre-backs Alex Harrison and Karl Clark will play key roles if Geordies are to be overcome especially with St George’s hotshots Ciaran McNulty and Calum Morrissey nearing full fitness. This one should be a cracker.

The race to see who will join the aforementioned duo in this season’s Cu-Plas Railway Cup continues to hot up by the week.

Seven teams are still eyeing the remaining two spots with intent after last weekend’s results.

Two of the six go head-to-head on Friday evening at Mullen-e-Cloie.

St John’s host DHSOB, with the latter knowing only a win will keep them in contention for a semi-final spot.

Laxey need to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Peel away at Ramsey if they are to remain in the mix.

Rushen also need three points from their visitors Douglas Athletic if they are to keep their current spot in the top four at the season’s halfway mark.

Last weekend’s headline makers Corinthians, who have played two games less than most, could yet come up on the rails to land a place in the cup draw. They face second-bottom Colby this week.

At the foot of the table Union Mills could put some distance between themselves at the division’s relegation zone with victory over rock bottom Ayre at Garey Mooar.