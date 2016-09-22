Anna Dillon makes strong start to life at Altrincham Ladies FC

Another local woman who will be playing football off-island this season is Anna Dillon after she recently signed forms with Altrincham FC.

Although she is based in the island and still plays for Corinthians, the three-time Isle of Man Women’s Player of the Year has made regular trips to the UK, featuring in several of the Robins’ pre-season matches and has played in two out of their three opening league fixtures to date.

Speaking to the Manx Football Podcast about the move, the Corinthians stalwart commented: ‘They came over to the island last year before the NatWest Island Games and then came over again this year for the Spring Cup, and it’s just gone from there really.

‘The standard over there is good. They’ve actually signed a few new players from another club as well so I think they’re really pushing to be at the top end of the table.

‘You’re guaranteed hard, tough, physical matches week in, week out which unfortunately we don’t get over here.

‘I’m playing centre-midfield over there as well which means I’m in the thick of the action all the time, whereas over here I’m playing sweeper which means sometimes I’m not having to do an awful lot!

‘They’re a very professional outfit. We’ve got managers and a coach who are really good.

‘I hummed and harred over the move and didn’t know whether to or not but then it was what have I got to lose?

‘I’ve got nothing to lose and I’m kind of thinking that this is going to be my last year of playing football anyway so why not give it a go rather than thinking of the what ifs.’

Altrincham Ladies’ manager Keith Edleston told the club’s website: ‘We first saw Anna when the Isle of Man representative team played us a couple of years ago and myself and (coach) Dave Grundy commented then how good she was and it would be nice to have her in our team. Little did we know that, after our tour this year, it would come to fruition.

‘After a few months of chats and texts over the phone, working out travel arrangements etc. and with a couple of pre-season games under her belt, she has finally said yes and joins us in time for the new league season.

‘Anna is a 100 per cent tough-tackling ball winner with quality distribution and an eye for a pass out from midfield or defence.’

Alty play their football in the North West Regional League Division One South which features 12 teams and have so far got their season off to a fantastic start, winning their opening three matches to occupy fourth place in the table.

Dillon played in last weekend’s match which saw Alty defeat their local rivals’ Egerton 4-1 at Mersey Valley. Although she didn’t get on the scoresheet, she got the manager’s and the Players’ Player of the match award after putting in a dominant performance in midfield.

In the match report on the club’s website, the article says: ‘The Manager’s Player of the Match, and also the Players’ Player of the Match, was given to Anna Dillon for her non-stop performance in midfield and creative ability pushing the girls forward.’