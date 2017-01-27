Another FA Cup special TotW

The disjointed nature of the Friends Provident International FA Cup’s preliminary round means the latest Team of the Week is another Cup special.

The four ties that were postponed on their original scheduled date went ahead on Saturday producing the competition’s usual dollop of intrigue and drama.

Division Two leaders Douglas Royal were minutes away from putting Premier League DHSOB out, only for Phil Knox to net a late equaliser that would sent the tie to extra-time and eventually the penalties that the top-flight side would triumph on.

Royal defender James Halliday impressed at the back in that game and he is joined by Old Boys pair Sam Holliday and Josh Thomas in the line-up.

Holliday produced several good saves to deny Aaron Quinn’s promotion hopefuls, while Thomas produced a typically battling showing in the side’s midfield engine room.

Joining Halliday in the hypothetical XI’s back four are Colby’s Carl Hickey plus Peel duo Adam Cregeen and Danny Lace.

Hickey was on the scoresheet as the southerners edged past top-flight rivals Union Mills 4-2 after extra-time at Garey Mooar.

Cregeen and Lace contributed to a more straightforward win for Peel at Gymns.

Steve Falconer’s Cup holders won 8-0 at Tromode with Cregeen among the goalscorers.

In midfield Thomas is joined by Ramsey duo Chris Duggan and Kris Halsall.

The pair helped the Ballcloan outfit successfully negotiate a tricky tie at second-tier Onchan.

Duggan pulled the strings in the northerners’ midfield ranks, while attacking midfielder Halsall netted two in his side’s 4-2 victory.

Ramsey’s man of the match, however, was player-manager Martin Torr whose pace and movement caused problems all afternoon for the Onchan defence.

The former St George’s striker also put his charges on the course to victory with the tie’s first goal.

The ever-green Torr is joined in attack by Peel hot shot Ashley Webster and Colby prospect Jordan Primrose-Smith.

Webster bagged a hat-trick against Gymns, while Primrose-Smith capped a Man-of-the-Match showing against Union Mills with a goal at Garey Mooar.

Referee of the Week honours go to Tommy Crowe who impressed with the whistle during Douglas Royal’s tie with Douglas High School Old Boys at Ballafletcher.

Team of the Week: 21/01/17

Goalkeeper: Sam Holliday (DHSOB)

Defence

Carl Hickey (Colby)

James Halliday (Douglas Royal)

Adam Cregeen (Peel)

Danny Lace (Peel)

Midfield

Chris Duggan (Ramsey)

Josh Thomas (DHSOB)

Kris Halsall (Ramsey)

Attack

Martin Torr (Ramsey)

Jordan Primrose-Smith (Colby)

Ashley Webster (Peel)

Referee: Tommy Crowe (Douglas Royal v DHSOB)