Ayre relegated from top flight

Ayre United’s relegation from the Canada Life Premier League was finally confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

The Tangerines knew that defeat at home to St John’s would seal their drop to JCK Division Two and found the Saints in ruthless form as the Mullen-e-Cloie outfit romped to an 8-1 victory.

St Mary’s hopes of winning the league title look all but over after they lost out to Corinthians at the Bowl, Sean Doyle’s hat-trick clinching a 3-2 victory for the Whites.

St Mary’s now trail leaders St George’s by 12 points after Geordies eased to a 5-1 victory against Ramsey, a score that was repeated by Rushen United who triumphed at Union Mills.

Laxey were made to work hard for the three points by Douglas Athletic but eventually edged the Pinks 2-1 at Springfield Road, while Peel claimed a 3-0 win in the Station Fields derby against Colby.

Douglas Royal boosted their hopes of promotion from the second division as they got the better of Castletown 7-2 at The Stadium in a top-of-the-table clash.

That result meant Braddan leapfrogged Town into second place after the defeated Michael United, but Onchan’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they were edged out by RYCOB in Ramsey.

Foxdale triumphed by the odd goal in nine in a thrilling game in Tromode, edging past Gymns 5-4 to replace the Os in the top four.

Governor’s Athletic’s memorable season continued as they recorded their fifth victory of the campaign with a 6-3 win at home to Douglas and District, while Malew and Pulrose United shared four goals in a 2-2 draw.