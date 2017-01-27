Ballafletcher derby in Floodlit final

Ballafletcher rivals Corinthians and Douglas Royal will contest the 18th Regency Travel Floodlit Cup final on Sunday after both recorded 5-1 victories over Peel and Laxey respectively in last weekend’s semi-finals, writes Paul Hatton.

The Noble’s Park/Ballafletcher derby rivalry really took off when Corinthians defeated their neighbours back in the Floodlit Cup final back in 2008, thus securing the club’s first silverware.

It announced to Manx women’s football that Corinthians could now challenge and win silverware and it also triggered the rivalry with Douglas Royal, to date the most successful club in women’s football.

This Sunday these two clubs will have yet another chance to write another chapter in their history in the 18th final of the annual competition.

The dominance of these two clubs is reflected in the fact that this will be the seventh time they will go head-to-head in the Floodlit Cup final, in addition to three FA Cup finals as well.

Royal hold most records in this competition. Besides being the most successful side (six times winners), this Sunday will their 10th consecutive final and their 13th Floodlit Cup final appearance.

Corinthians have their name on the trophy five times and, if successful this weekend, will equal Royal’s record. They can become only the second team to retain this silverware, a feat last achieved by Malew back in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

This will be Corinthians’ eighth final appearance and form against their rivals in the final is clearly on their side as all of their final victories have been against Royal.