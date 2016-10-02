Beth Craig nets treble for Blackpool under-12s

The conveyor belt of Manx-based footballers playing off-island with established English clubs continues with Beth Craig being the latest success story.

The youngster is currently playing for Blackpool FC under-12s after joining the Tangerines last November, having previously enjoyed successful trials with Preston North End but unfortunately being unable to commit to North End’s training and matches on a regular basis.

Although she has played in most positions within the team, her preferred is centre midfield where she links up play with her intelligent passing.

On Sunday Beth was again off-island and netted a hat-trick in a 5-4 win over Academy Juniors, scoring all three goals in the first half as the Tangerine led 3-1 at the interval.

Playing on the right flank, for her first goal she showed a good turn of pace and drove forward 20 yards before cutting in from the right and firing in a precise shot to give Blackpool a 1-0 lead.

Beth’s second goal came when she latched onto a cross from the left and her third was an effort from close range. After the final whistle, she was the named as the player of the match

Beth is really dedicated and committed to her football which involves travelling to Heysham on a Thursday morning in time for training that afternoon once every three weeks, travelling back on the overnight sailing.

Last Friday she arrived back home on the boat in the early hours in time for school. Football matches are fortnightly on a Sunday. Beth also trains with the island under-14s, while Ben Carling has assisted her with her strength and conditioning.

Beth’s mother Tracy, former manager of Douglas Royal commented: ‘As a family we are very proud in what Beth has achieved. I would also like to thank Blackpool FC for being so accommodating, making us feel welcome and part of their footballing family.’

Tracy is currently involved coaching Union Mills’ under-10s and u12s, Royal’s u14s and island 10-14 year olds. This has meant having to give up a lot of her spare time in order for Beth to pursue her footballing dreams.

Tracy is looking out for financial assistance with the travelling costs to and from the island. Anyone interested in assisting in anyway should contact Tracy on 450446.

PAUL HATTON