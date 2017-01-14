Big guns safely through in FA Cup

There were no major upsets in the preliminary round of the Friends Provident International-sponsored FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

On a day when they fixture list was drastically reduced as a result of the poor weather, all of the big names safely booked their place in the next round, although a couple of them were pushed all the way.

Two of the ties needed extra-time to settle the outcomes, St Mary’s just about getting the better of St John’s in the late kick-off at the Bowl while Corinthians edged a seven-goal thriller against Laxey at Glen Road.

At the Bowl, St Mary’s appeared to be in cruise control when Steven Priestnal and a Karl Clark put them 2-0 up early on. However, Andrew Chadwick’s stunning strike and Rhys Oates’s free-kick forced extra-time, only for Josh Molyneux to clinch victory for the hosts.

Likewise at Glen Road, Michael Fernandes and Sean Gavin put the Miners 2-0 up at half-time, but Josh Ridings and a cracking goal from Ste Whitley saw the game finish level after 90 minutes.

Joe Walters then put Laxey back in front in extra-time but Greg Smith levelled matters again and Connor Gorman struck a late winner for the Whites.

Governor’s Athletic made a little bit of history as they recorded their first ever cup victory thanks to a 3-1 success at Michael United.

Rob Bell gave the visitors an early lead at Balleira Road before two goals from Daniel Thirlwell put the game beyond doubt, although the hosts grabbed a consolation through an own goal.

Mike Williams was the star of the show as Rushen United claimed the southern bragging rights against rivals Castletown at Croit Lowey.

Two Ste Riding strikes inside the opening six minutes gave the Spaniards the perfect start before Jamie Johnston curled home a superb strike soon after.

Williams then helped himself to a hat-trick to put the game well beyond doubt at half-time, although the young Town team fought bravely and never gave up.

There were also comfortable wins for Douglas Athletic and St George’s against Malew and Ayre United respectively.

Jordan Krypner netted for Malew but Lee Ford and Ryan Gartland were amongst the scorers as Athletic ran out 7-1 winners.

Ciaran McNulty bagged a brace for Geordies while, amongst others, there were also goals from Sean Quaye, Johnny Myers, Joey Morling and Chris Bass Jr as the Saints ran out 7-0 winners.

Results from Saturday, January 14

Friends Provident International FA Cup Preliminary Round

St Mary’s 3-2 St John’s

Ayre United 0-7 St George’s

Rushen 6-0 Castletown

Douglas Royal P-P DHSOB

Gymns P-P Peel

Onchan P-P Ramsey

Laxey 3-4 Corinthians

Union Mills P-P Colby

Michael Utd 1-3 Governor’s Athletic

Malew 1-7 Douglas Athletic

JCK Division Two

Marown P-P Douglas & District

Pulrose P-P Braddan

Canada Life Combination One

Corinthians P-P Union Mills

DHSOB P-P St Mary’s

JCK Division Two

Braddan P-P Castletown

