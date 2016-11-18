Braddan aim to bounce back from first defeat

All eyes will be on Braddan this weekend to see how the JCK Division Two high-fliers respond to their first defeat of the season.

The Swans suffered a surprise 2-0 reverse at the hands of RYCOB last weekend which ended their unbeaten start to the season - indeed a league run which had stretched back as far as the beginning of March.

That defeat was against Colby but they bounced back in style with an 8-0 hammering of Michael Utd and they will no doubt be hoping for a similar response this time.

They face a tricky test this Saturday though, as they welcome Pulrose United to Victoria Road, a side well placed to challenge for a place in the top four.

Recent results across the division have completely opened up the title race, with only two points covering the top five teams, therefore every game is crucial.

Two other games catch the eye in the second tier of Manx football, namely the clashes between Douglas Royal v Foxdale and Marown v RYCOB. Royal or Foxdale could end up top of the pile by Saturday teatime should results go their way so that match at Ballafletcher could be a tense affair, while the other game really could go either way in Crosby.

Castletown currently lead the way a point ahead of Royal and they will be favourites to get the better of Governor’s Athletic, while Douglas and District face a tough game at home to surprise package Onchan.

The final game sees Gymns make the journey northwest to take on Michael at Balleira Road.