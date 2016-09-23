Braddan and Foxdale continue to set the pace

The game that had taken top billing in JCK Division Two between Douglas Royal and Castletown has been postponed.

The match was due to take place at Ballafletcher, but with neighbours Corinthians set to pay tribute to skipper Louis Thornton who died on Saturday, Royal have elected to postpone the game with promotion rivals Town.

Current leaders Braddan should remain top as they face second bottom Michael United at Balleira Road, with the westerners hoping to avoid matching their own unwelcome record of going eight games without scoring a single goal.

An interesting game could unfold at Billy Goat Park where second-placed Foxdale take on fifth place Gymns - again this one could go either way but the hosts should just edge it.

Should any of the sides above them slip up, then RYCOB could find themselves closing the gap on the top teams as they will be favourites to claim all three points on offer from their trip to the Nivison Stadium to face Onchan.

A win for Douglas and District over Governor’s Athletic could move them into the top half of the table, while Pulrose Utd should get the better of Malew.