Can Castletown bounce back from heavy loss?

All eyes will be on Castletown in JCK Division Two this weekend to see how they bounce back from last Saturday’s hammering at the hands of Braddan.

Despite Town taking the lead, they were reduce to 10 men and the Swan ran riot by running out 11-1 winners in the top-of-the-table clash.

While leaders Braddan enjoy a week off, Town will be hoping to bounce back when they travel to Crosby to take on a Marown side which has overcome a slow start to the season by recording back-to-back 2-1 victories.

Arguably the game of the day in the second division takes place at Ballafletcher where Douglas Royal host Pulrose United. In what is sure to be a fiercly competitive contest, both sides harbour ambitions of challenging for honours this season and, while Royal currently lie three points ahead of Pully in third, a close game should be in store.

With Braddan not playing this weekend, Foxdale could go top of Division Two should they get the better of Onchan at the Nivison Stadium. The visitors will be favourites to win but, as their defeat to Douglas and District recently shows, they can ill afford to take anyone lightly.

D&D face another tough match when they welcome RYCOB to Noble’s Park but, buoyed by that impressive win over Foxdale, they could cause the northerners several problems. Elsewhere in the second division, managerless Gymns travel south to take on second-from-bottom Malew, while Michael United and Governor’s Athletic face up at Balleira Road.