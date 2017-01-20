Can Governor’s Athletic make it four in a row?

There is a reduced fixture list of only four games taking place in JCK Division Two this weekend as a result of the rescheduled FA Cup matches.

Arguably taking centre stage is the clash between Malew v Governor’s Athletic at Clagh Vane which should be an interesting contest.

The hosts currently lie second from bottom with five points, some 10 points shy of Governor’s who are flying high in 10th place.

Athletic should be full of confidence having claimed their first ever cup victory last week, and in doing so clinch three successive wins also for the first time.

Although they eventually succumbed 7-1 to Douglas Athletic in the FA Cup last Saturday, Malew put up a brave fight against their Premier League opponents and will be hoping to transfer that endeavour into their league form.

Castletown will be favourites to bounce back from their heavy derby defeat to Rushen United when they travel to Douglas and District this Saturday. However, the Noble’s Park outfit pushed the Mets hard in the reverse fixture before the southerners eventually triumphed 5-3 so another close game could be in prospect.

Over at Billy Goat Park promotion hopefuls Foxdale entertain RYCOB where the hosts will be expected to claim the three points on offer and continue their quest for Woods Cup qualification and maybe even promotion.

The final game sees bottom-of-the-table Michael United aiming to claim their first win of the season at home to Marown.