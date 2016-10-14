Close battles expected in Div Two on Saturday

The battle for a place in the top four of JCK Division Two heats up this weekend with several interesting clashes taking place on Saturday.

Two of the sides currently just outside the top four go head-to-head at Springfield Road where Pulrose United host Gymns, with the teams occupying sixth and seventh in the table. Only goal difference separates the two outfits and their current form is identical, therefore this has the potential to be an extremely close game.

Another tight affair is on the cards at The Stadium where fourth-placed Castletown welcome Onchan, the side who sit only one place below them. The duo also boast the same form in their last six matches so this one could go either way.

There’s a top-versus-bottom clash taking place at Victoria Road where league leaders Braddan will be red-hot favourites to brush aside lowly Malew, while Foxdale will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Governor’s Athletic.

Douglas and District could leapfrog Marown into ninth place should they beat Dave Brew’s side in Crosby on Saturday, while the final game sees in-form Douglas Royal travel west to take on Michael United at Balleira Road.