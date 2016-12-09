Close games in store in Premier League this week

There’s some tasty-looking games in the Canada Life Premier League this Saturday afternoon.

At the foot of the standings there’s a six-pointer at Garey Mooar where second-bottom Union Mills host third-bottom Ramsey.

The pair are currently separated by six points in the standings having played 14 games.

Mills, who were hit by a three-point deduction last month, could do with a win in this one if they are to claw their way to safety for another campaign.

The Millers have marginally the better recent form, having won one of their last six. Over the same period, Ramsey have only picked up a solitary point thanks to a 3-3 draw with Laxey.

Ramsey won the reverse fixture 2-0, but this one could go either way.

St George’s will be looking to protect the seven-point advantage they hold at the top of the division’s standings.

Geordies welcome Laxey to Glencrutchery Road with the latter having won their last three games in a row.

The Miners were 2-0 up after 45 minutes in the reverse fixture but ended up losing 3-2 after Geordies staged a second-half comeback.

This game should be tight, but expect the hosts to edge the points on offer.

Fourth is pitted against third at Ballafletcher as Corinthians entertain Rushen.

The Whites will be eager to bounce back after last week’s Railway Cup semi-final defeat, but the Spaniards are in good form having won four of their last six.

Another close game looks on the cards at the Bowl, where second-place St Mary’s take on St John’s.

The Saints drew 0-0 when they met at Mullen-e-Cloie in September, but St Mary’s should go into this one as favourites after a good performance against Corinthians in last week’s semi.

After a spirited showing against St George’s last week, Peel should make short work of bottom side Ayre on Saturday in what will be skipper Daniel Bell’s 401st appearance for the club.

Colby took a big stride toward top-flight survival with three points from their encounter with Douglas Athletic last week. The southerners face in-form DHSOB on Saturday in a game they will do well to get something out of.