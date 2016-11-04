Corinthians closing in on first cup spot in 36 years

Corinthians can clinch the Cu-Plas Railway Cup’s fourth and final semi-final spot on Saturday afternoon.

St George’s, St Mary’s and Peel have already secured their place in December 3’s semis and the Whites will join them if they beat Union Mills in the Canada Life Premier League at the weekend.

The latter were hit with a six-point deduction this week for fielding an ineligible player, which has plunged them into the top-flight relegation zone.

Although they need the points in their bid to stave off the drop, Corinthians should claim the win they need to land a first Railway Cup spot since the 1980-81 season.

Bottom side Ayre’s woes were increased this weekend as they were also hit with a points deduction for fielding an unregistered player.

To make matters worse the Tangerines, who now sit on -3 points, travel to leaders St George’s this weekend as the second half of the league season begins.

Geordies won the reverse fixture 13-1. Expect a similar result here.

There’s a western derby in the south, so to speak, as Peel host St John’s at Colby’s Station Ground pitch.

These are always close affairs, but third-place Peel will be eager to build a good run of form ahead of next month’s Railway Cup.

A good game is on the cards at Glen Road as Laxey play host to Rushen.

Both teams looked well placed to clinch places in the Railway Cup, but dropped points in recent weeks saw them drop out of contention .

Rushen could still theoretically make the cut but require Corinthians to get no points from their remaining two rearranged games against Mills and St Mary’s.

After last week’s 5-1 defeat at Old Boys, Rushen will be keen to bounce back against the Miners who haven’t won in three games. The Spaniards won the reverse fixture 6-0, but this should be a closer affair.

Second-place St Mary’s need to keep winning to maintain the pressure on Geordies.

The Bowl outfit make the short trip to Douglas Athletic and Springfield Road this weekend looking to complete a league double over the Pinks.

Colby’s proposed game with Ramsey has been postponed.