Corinthians end record Colby run

Corinthians turned on the style in the second half, scoring five goals within 20 minutes to defeat top-of-the-table Colby 8-1 in the Regency Travel Women’s League on Sunday.

The southerners had taken a first-half lead through Amy Speed, but Alcivane McGregor equalised before half-time to make it 1-1. McGregor completed her hat-trick in the second half and was joined on the scoresheet by Jade Burden (3), Anna Dillon and Lauren Christian. It also brought Colby’s record four-match unbeaten run to an end.

Peel moved into pole position following a 19-0 win over Gymnasium. Chloe Gale (4), Kira Buchan (4), Sam Caughey (3) Maxine Smalley (2), Julie Harrison (2), Sarah O’Reilly (2), Becky Corkish and Kayleigh Greggor netted for the westerners.

DHSOB’s Sophie Barraclough was the toast of Blackberry Lane, netting a last-minute winner against Douglas Athletic at Blackberry Lane. Georgia Quayle gave the hosts a first-half lead, but Sophie Bentham netted an equaliser in the second half from the half-way line before Barraclough made sure DHSOB collected all three points before the final whistle.

The match involving Douglas Royal and Laxey was postponed as Laxey were unable to field a side.

A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.