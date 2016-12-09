Corinthians let it all hang out for Louis’s memorial calendar

If you were passing Ballafletcher a few Sunday mornings ago you may have seen the unusual sight of a group of naked males putting out some corner flags.

I can confirm that this wasn’t a naturists’ XI’s first football fixture, but part of the fundraising push to build a stand in the name of former Corinthians captain Louis Thornton.

Louis sadly passed away while on a trip to Liverpool with friends in September at the age of just 26.

Since then his former team-mates, friends and family have been fundraising to erect a permanent 150-seat stand in his memory at Corinthians pitch’ at the site opposite Noble’s Hospital.

A justgiving page set up in his name reached and exceeded its initial £5,000 target within a matter of weeks, but the fundraising is far from over as the group need another £30,000 to make the stand a reality.

The latest money raising initiative is a Calendar Girls-eque calendar, which rolled off Bridson and Horrox’s presses last week.

Louis’s dad Andy explains how the idea came about: ‘We had a meeting of about eight or nine of Louis’s family and friends to come up with some fundraising ideas to help fund the memorial stand we’re looking to put up at Ballafletcher. This idea came via a friend of Louis’s fiancee Kirsten.

‘We went through various football-themed poses we could do, including the Hull City celebration one, sitting round the tea hatch, cleaning the changing rooms, putting the goals and flags out photos that feature in the finished calendar.

‘Louis would have been well up for something like this and he would have laughed as much as we all did during the shooting of it with photographer Gary Weightman.

‘Everyone involved is so determined to get a lasting memorial for Louis that will give the family and friends of Corinthians’ teams a place to sit and watch games in comfort.’

Other stand-funding ideas are already in the pipeline as Andy explained: ‘We’ve had fundraising taking place in Staithes, North Yorkshire where we’re originally from, while some of the lads did a Santa Walk with collection buckets into town after the Railway Cup semi.

‘We’ve already applied for planning permission on the structure and that’s in progress at the moment and we could potentially sell seats within it, so individuals have their own seat so to speak, to help reach our target.

‘It would be absolutely amazing if we could get the stand in and done before the end of this campaign, but a more realistic target is to have it in by the start of next season.

‘The people coming over to erect the stand reckon it could be up within three or four days.

‘The concrete base and groundwork takes a bit more time.’

Andy, who has now resumed his duties as first-team manager at Corinthians, added the family have been touched by the support they have received in the wake of Louis’s sudden passing:

‘The response from the Manx sports community, not just football, has been overwhelming.

‘The amount of well wishers, support and comforting words, cards and letters has given the family so much comfort.’

Calendars, which cost £10, are available from the Ballafletcher tea hatch, FA headquarters at the Bowl, at Corinthians’ fixtures and in Strand Street during Thursday late-night shopping.

l Listen to the full interview with Andy Thornton on this week’s Manx Football Podcast at audioboom.com/channel/manxfootball