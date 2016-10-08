Corinthians make winning return

Corinthians made a winning return to action on Saturday with a high-scoring victory against Ayre United in the Canada Life Premier League.

Playing for the first time since the tragic death of club captain Louis Thornton, the Whites paid tribute with both teams respecting a one-minute applause prior to kick-off.

Once the game got underway, the hosts wasted no time in stamping their authority on the game as goals from Josh Ridings and Danny Oram put them 2-0 up within the opening four minutes.

Ridings and Oram both went on to complete hat-tricks and they were joined on the scoresheet by Chris Cannell and Sean Doyle. Dean Tate’s brace and Dean Kelly’s strike pulled goals back for winless Ayre.

Rushen United were powerless to prevent champions St George’s continuing their 100 per cent start to the season as goals from Jack McVey (2) and Chris Bass Jr sealed a 3-0 win for Geordies at Croit Lowey.

St Mary’s remain their nearest challengers some five points adrift thanks to a high-scoring win at home to Union Mills. Darren Hudgeon, Steven Priestnal and Marc Priestnal all helped themselves to braces at the Bowl while further goals from Karl Clark, Harry Weatherill and Josh Molyneux completed a 9-3 win.

DHSOB claimed an impressive victory against Peel at Station Fields in Colby, with skipper Martin King’s second-half strike proving the difference in a 1-0 win.

At the other end of the table, the proverbial relegation six-pointer between Ramsey and Douglas Athletic ended all square at Ballacloan Stadium, Martin Cowan’s second-half strike rescuing a point for the Pinks.

In JCK Division Two, Foxdale suffered a significant blow to their title hopes as they crashed to a 4-1 defeat at home to Pulrose United, a result that was compounded by leaders Braddan’s 4-0 victory at Douglas and District.

Douglas Royal boosted their own hopes of promotion or even the title thanks to a 5-2 win at home to Marown, while Gymns edged past fellow top-four hopefuls RYCOB by the odd goal in 11 at Tromode.

Castletown claimed the second division southern bragging rights as they got the better of Malew 2-1 at Clagh Vane while Onchan’s recent fine form continued as they secured a 2-0 win over Governor’s Athletic at the Nivison Stadium.

Saturday, October 8

Canada Life Premier League

Corinthians 8-3 Ayre Utd

Peel 0-1 DHSOB

Ramsey 1-1 Douglas Athletic

Rushen Utd 0-3 St George’s

St Mary’s 9-3 Union Mills

JCK Division Two

Douglas and District 0-4 Braddan

Douglas Royal 5-2 Marown

Foxdale 1-4 Pulrose Utd

Gymns 6-5 RYCOB

Malew 1-2 Castletown

Onchan 2-0 Governor’s Athletic

Canada Life Combination One

Colby 2-2 St John’s

DHSOB 3-0 Peel

Douglas Athletic 8-6 Ramsey

St George’s 4-1 Rushen

St Mary’s 8-0 Union Mills

JCK Combination Two

Braddan 6-0 Douglas and District

Governor’s Athletic 4-9 Onchan

Marown 5-3 Douglas Royal

Pulrose Utd 4-4 Foxdale

RYCOB 1-4 Gymns