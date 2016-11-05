Corinthians seal Railway Cup spot

Corinthians booked their place in the Railway Cup for the first time in three decades by thrashing Union Mills in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Not since the 1980-81 season have the Whites competed in the Yuletide top-flight competition but, having ended St George’s long unbeaten run recently, the Ballafletcher side sealed their place with a 7-0 win at home to neighbours Mills.

Danny Oram was the star of the show as he helped himself to no fewer than four goals and he was joined on the scoresheet by Connor Gorman, Callum Campbell and substitute Stephen Whitley.

The result also moves them up to third in the table after Peel suffered defeat at the hands of western rivals St John’s at the Station Fields.

Stuart Morrison and Rhys Oates gave the Saints a 2-0 lead at the break before Peel goalkeeper Kiril Velev was sent off for hitting Oates. Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Sunset City side pulled a goal back through Ashley Webster’s penalty but St John’s held on to claim a 2-1 victory.

St Mary’s left it extremely late to get the better of near-neighbours Douglas Athletic at Springfield Road. Darren Shields put the Pinks in front before Steven Priestnal equalised and, just when it looked like the match would end in a draw, Priestnal struck in injury time to steal all three points for the Saints.

There was a cracking game at Glen Road where Laxey and Rushen United played out a 1-1 draw. Declan Cummins gave the Miners the lead but Matty Cain ensured a share of the spoils as both sides created numerous chances but were unable to find a second goal.

League leaders St George’s were in typically ruthless form as they thumped bottom-of-the-table Ayre United 11-0 to maintain their two-point lead at the top.

In JCK Division Two the clash between Braddan and Gymns was abandoned in the second half after the visiting goalkeeper suffered an injury.

This means that Castletown are the new leaders after they edged past RYCOB thanks to Nathan Cooil’s goal, although the southerners were reduced to 10 men when Alex Crawley was sent off in the second half.

Foxdale suffered a setback in their quest for promotion and the title as they were edged out by the odd goal in seven at Marown, Ashley Higginbotham and Joey Rothwell both bagging braces for the hosts.

Douglas Royal moved level on points with Foxdale after they got the better of a spirited Malew side at Ballafletcher. Despite a brave performance from the southerners, a Paul Whitley hat-trick, braces from Craig Dolman and Andrew Lancaster plus a single strike from Gavin Gawne saw the Whites run out 8-2 winners.

Pulrose United were also in fine goalscoring form as they put nine past Governor’s Athletic without reply. Darren Flanagan and Kenny Cowin led the way with hat-tricks apiece and were joined by Dale Walker, Ray Lovell and Barry English.

Onchan’s fine run of form continued apace as they claimed all three points on offer from their trip to Balleira Road where they beat Michael United. Joey Rees claimed two of the goals and Paul Morris completed the scoring.

Saturday, November 5

Canada Life Premier League

St George’s 11-0 Ayre Utd

Peel 1-2 St John’s

Laxey 1-1 Rushen Utd

Douglas Athletic 1-2 St Mary’s

Union Mills 0-7 Corinthians

Colby P-P Ramsey

JCK Division Two

Governor’s Athletic 0-9 Pulrose United

Douglas Royal 8-2 Malew

Michael Utd 0-3 Onchan

Marown 4-3 Foxdale

Braddan A-A Gymns

Castletown 1-0 RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

St John’s 2-8 Peel

Rushen Utd 4-3 Laxey

Corinthians 3-5 DHSOB

St Mary’s 7-1 Douglas Athletic

Colby 3-1 Union Mills

JCK Combination Two

Pulrose United 5-1 Governor’s Athletic

Malew P-P Douglas Royal

Onchan 5-0 Michael

Foxdale 3-3 Marown

Gymns 0-3 Braddan