Corinthians trio in latest TotW

A Corinthians side that ended St George’s 42-match unbeaten run in the league provides the spine for the latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.

The Whites triumphed 4-3 at Glencrutchery Road to inflict Geordies’ first Canada Life Premier League defeat since January 2015 and their first at home since September the previous year.

Goalkeeper Adam Killey is the first of three Corinthians players in this week’s line-up after he produced a commanding display to keep Geordies at bay.

In front of him slots team-mate Chris Cannell alongside Alex Harrison (St Mary’s), Adam Cregeen (Peel) and St John’s full-back Eric Kelly.

Cannell helped the Whites limit a Geordies attack that has been averaging more than five goals a game to three at Glencrutchery Road on Saturday. Harrison’s sparkling early season form continued in Andreas as the top-flight’s only undefeated team thrashed Ayre 11-0.

Cregeen grabbed a clean sheet and a goal as Peel gave their Cu-Plas Railway Cup qualification hopes a shot in the arm with an impressive 3-0 at rivals Laxey.

Kelly earns his second TotW call-up of the season after he laid two of St John’s three goals on during the Johnners’ 3-1 win at Douglas Athletic. The result leaves the Saints firmly in the mix for a Railway Cup spot.

Catching the eye in the hypothetical XI’s four-man midfield is September’s Young Player of the Month Mathew Rennie.

The St Mary’s youngster bagged four goals during the Bowl outfit’s 11-0 rout of bottom side Ayre to tee the Bowl outfit up nicely for Saturday’s clash with St George’s.

Another player in form is Peel’s Marc Kelly and he lands his fourth TotW cap of the campaign after laying on all three of his side’s three goals against Laxey.

Claiming one of the side’s wing berths is DHSOB flyer Gary Quirk.

He grabbed two goals as Old Boys ground out a 3-2 win over Ramsey to keep their slim Railway Cup qualification hopes alive for another week.

Rushen’s Liam Cowin joins Marc Kelly in the XI’s midfield engine room after he shone in the Spaniards 4-1 win over southern rivals Colby at the Station Fields.

Up front, Mike Williams (Rushen) is paired with Corinthians’ bean-pole striker Sean Doyle.

Williams bagged a hat-trick for the Spaniards as they beat Colby, while Doyle scored one of Corinthians’ all-important goals as they downed Geordies.

Also impressing on the Glencrutchery Road pitch was official Andy Lodge and he lands the Referee of the Week honours.

Team of the Week: 15/10/16

Goalkeeper

Adam Killey (Corinthians) TotW apps this season: 1

Defence:

Adam Cregeen (Peel) TotW apps: 2

Alex Harrison (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 4

Chris Cannell (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1

Eric Kelly (St John’s) TotW apps: 2

Midfield:

Liam Cowin (Rushen) TotW apps: 2

Marc Kelly (Peel) TotW apps: 4

Mathew Rennie (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2

Gary Quirk (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1

Attack:

Mike Williams (Rushen) TotW apps: 2

Sean Doyle (Corinthians) TotW apps: 1

Referee: Andy Lodge (St George’s v Corinthians) RotW apps: 1