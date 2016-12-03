Cummins’s FA Cup game to be shown on BT Sport

Former Ayre United striker Niall Cummins is in Emirates FA Cup second round action for Curzon Ashton on Sunday lunchtime.

The Conference North side’s game with League One outfit AFC Wimbledon will be shown on BT Sport, with the television schedulers sensing a cupset.

Cummins who also played for the Isle of Man FA representative side, moved to Curzon a couple of seasons ago after spells with fellow non-league sides Burscough and AFC Blackpool.

The former Ramsey Grammar student was sweating on his availability for the weekend’s tie after incurring a suspension.

The FA Trophy game against Worcester this was meant to be served in was postponed last Saturday because of a frozen pitch, but was quickly rearranged for Monday evening meaning the 29-year-old is in contention to partner ex-Liverpool striker Adam Morgan in attack on Sunday. Cummins and Morgan both scored in the Tameside outfit’s replay win over Westfields in the first round.

The game kicks-off at midday.