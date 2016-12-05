Cummins suffers FA Cup heartbreak

Curzon Ashton's Niall Cummins leads the team out before kick-off during the Emirates FA Cup match at the Tameside Stadium, Ashton-under-Lyne (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Former Ayre United and RYCOB striker Niall Cummins suffered Emirates FA Cup heartbreak on Sunday.

The Isle of Man FA cap was part of the Curzon Ashton team that lost 4-3 to League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in the competition’s second round.

Niall and his team-mates, who ply their trade in the Conference North three divisions below the Dons, made a dream start to the televised tie going 3-0 up thanks to Adam Morgan’s well-taken hat-trick.

With the Tameside outfit in dreamland and eyeing a place in the third round draw, the full-timers began their remarkable comeback in the 80th minute.

Tom Elliot struck the first of three Dons’ goals in three minutes before a shell-shocked Curzon conceded a 94th minute winner to end the Nash’s cup run.

