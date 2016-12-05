Cummins suffers FA Cup heartbreak

Former Ayre United and RYCOB striker Niall Cummins suffered Emirates FA Cup heartbreak on Sunday.

The Isle of Man FA cap was part of the Curzon Ashton team that lost 4-3 to League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in the competition’s second round.

Niall and his team-mates, who ply their trade in the Conference North three divisions below the Dons, made a dream start to the televised tie going 3-0 up thanks to Adam Morgan’s well-taken hat-trick.

With the Tameside outfit in dreamland and eyeing a place in the third round draw, the full-timers began their remarkable comeback in the 80th minute.

Tom Elliot struck the first of three Dons’ goals in three minutes before a shell-shocked Curzon conceded a 94th minute winner to end the Nash’s cup run.

More in Thursday’s Manx Independent.