Dean Harrison wins Duke Road Race Ranking title

Dean Harrison has secured the Duke Road Race Rankings Championship, becoming only the second Englishman to win the title since it commenced in 2002.

The 23-round series began at the Mid Antrim 150 in early April and concluded at Macau last weekend.

Harrison dominated the Duke rankings from late June onwards.

Dan Kneen was the leading local in eighth place, despite missing May and June with an injury.

The top-20 are: 1, Dean Harrison 2,690 points; 2, Ivan Lintin 1,790; 3, Michael Dunlop 1,735; 4, Derek Sheils 1,269; 5, Ian Hutchinson 1,207; 6, James Cowton 1,146; 7, William Dunlop 1,127; 8, Dan Kneen 928; 9, Jamie Coward 897; 10, Michael Sweeney 851; 11, Brad Vicars 744; 12, Daley Mathison 737; 13, Mick Goodings 733; 14, Paul Jordan 733; 15, Derek McGee 721; 16, Dan Hegarty 650; 17, Malachi Mitchell-Thomas 643; 18, Paul Owen 636; 19, Davy Morgan 628; 20, Adam McLean 622.