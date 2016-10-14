Defences on form in TotW

The latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week is ironically dominated by clean sheets and goals following another intriguing weekend of action in the Canada Life Premier League.

The back five in the latest line-up were in unforgiving mood on Saturday as they conceded just one single goal between them, while the hypothetical XI boasts 14 goals between them this week.

Donning the goalkeeping gloves is Sam Holliday after the DHSOB number one produced a superb performance for the Blackberry Lane outfit in their impressive 1-0 win at Peel.

Holliday produced several excellent saves during the match at Station Fields as he kept a clean sheet to all but end the westerners’ fading title challenge. His opposite number, Kiril Velev, also pulled off some fine saves during that match and was perhaps somewhat unlucky to be on the losing side.

One of Holliday’s Old Boys colleagues lines up in a four-man defence in front of him, namely captain Martin King who is joined by Douglas Athletic’s Lewis Daley and St George’s duo Sean Quaye and Jack McVey.

King grabbed the winner in the second-half against Peel and was in inspired form in the heart of defence against the Sunset City side.

Likewise Quaye and McVey were also in fine fettle as they contained Rushen’s attack during their sides’ heavyweight clash at Croit Lowey, while McVey also made his mark at the other end of the pitch by grabbing two goals, one of which was a potential goal-of-the-season contender.

Daley enjoyed a fine game in defence for Douglas Athletic as the Pinks fought from a goal down to snatch a draw against relegation rivals Ramsey at Ballacloan, thus earning a vital point for the survival fund. Just missing out on a place in the latest Team of the Week defence is Eric Kelly who shone for St John’s during their 5-1 victory over newly-promoted Colby on Friday evening while his team-mate Ant Moore, briefly back in the island, returned in style with a fine performance in that game.

The four-man midfield boasts five of the aforementioned goals with three of them being scored by the same player, Corinthians winger Josh Ridings.

In their first game since the sad death of club captain Louis Thornton, the Whites cruised to an emphatic 8-3 victory over bottom-of-the-table Ayre United with Ridings helping himself to a hat-trick.

Also getting on the scoresheet was St Mary’s defender/midfielder Harry Weatherill who enjoyed a more advanced role during his side’s match against Union Mills, helping himself to a rare goal in their 9-3 victory.

Joining Weatherill in midfield is one current team-mate in James Murphy and one former colleague in the shape of St George’s talisman Chris Bass Jr. While Murphy did not get on the scoresheet against the Millers, he pulled the strings in the heart of midfield and thus earns his first Team of the Week call-up of the season.

Bass continued his fine goalscoring start to the season by taking his tally to 10 goals with a well-taken header during Geordies’ aforementioned victory at Rushen United and makes his third TotW appearance of the campaign already.

Narrowly missing out on a place in the TotW midfield is Josh Thomas who was one of Old Boys’ standout players during their win over Peel, producing a dynamic and tireless shift all over the pitch and also ensuring his side claimed all three points with a superb goal-line clearance late on.

The front two both helped themselves to hat-tricks on Saturday as they put their opponents to the sword.

Danny Oram joined Ridings in netting a treble against Ayre United at Ballafletcher, while Rhys Oates was Colby’s chief tormentor as he fired a hat-trick during the Friday night match under the floodlights at Mullen-e-Cloie.

Impressing with the whistle in the latest round of top flight games is John McCallum who claims the refereeing honours thanks to his performance during the Rushen United v St George’s game at Croit Lowey.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Goalkeeper

Sam Holliday (DHSOB)

Team of the Week appearances: 2

Defence

Lewis Daley (Douglas Athletic) TotW apps: 1

Martin King (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1

Sean Quaye (St George’s) TotW apps: 2

Jack McVey (St George’s) TotW apps: 2

Midfield

Harry Weatherill (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 1

James Murphy (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 1

Josh Ridings (Corinthians) TotW apps: 2

Chris Bass Jr (St George’s) TotW apps: 3

Attack

Danny Oram (Corinthians) TotW apps: 2

Rhys Oates (St John’s) TotW apps: 1

Referee

John McCallum (Rushen Utd v St George’s) RotW apps: 1