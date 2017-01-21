Draw made for first round of FPI FA Cup

Rushen United have been paired together with fellow Premier League side Corinthians in the first round proper of the Friends Provident International FA Cup.

The game at Croit Lowey is arguably tie of the round and one of three all-Premier League affairs in the draw.

Elsewhere Ramsey will host holders Peel and DHSOB will welcome St Mary’s to Blackberry Lane.

At least two Division Two sides will make it into the quarter-finals with Pulrose up against Braddan and Douglas and Districy facing RYCOB.

In the round’s other ties, Foxdale host Colby, Douglas Athletic face Govenor’s Athletic and Marown take on competition favourites St George’s.

FPI FA Cup first round draw - ties to be played February 11

Marown v St George’s

Douglas Athletic v Governor’s Athletic

Ramsey v Peel

Rushen United v Corinthians

Pulrose v Braddan

Douglas and District v v RYCOB

DHSOB v St Mary’s

Foxdale v Colby