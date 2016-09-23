Eight Team of the Week debuts

The latest Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week welcomes no fewer than eight new faces who make their seasonal bow.

Leading the way is a young goalkeeper being tipped for good things by Eric Clague’s ratings panel, Tom Moffatt who shone in goal for Ramsey and makes his TotW debut.

The youngster caught the eye by producing an excellent performance in between the sticks for the Ballacloan outfit as they beat their northern rivals Ayre United 3-1.

The talented teen just edged out Isle of Man FA representative team manager Nick Hurt after the veteran midfielder donned the gloves for St Mary’s during their game against Rushen United, pulling off several unorthodox saves as he kept a clean sheet at the Bowl.

Half of the back four lining up in front of Moffatt is made up of St George’s players after the Canada Life Premier League champions edged past rivals Peel 1-0 at Glencrutchery Road.

Johnny Myers and Jack McVey both starred for the Saints in that battle between last season’s top two as they fought hard to keep a clean sheet, with McVey producing a man-of-the-match performance including a goal-line clearance while Myers very nearly opened the scoring with a header against the woodwork.

Joining them in defence are reigning Player of the Month Alex Harrison and Ayre United’s Phil Quayle.

Harrison has been in sublime form thus far this season and, having picked up the August monthly honours, looks on course to pick up unprecedented back-to-back accolades thanks to another fine showing in St Mary’s aforementioned 3-0 win against Rushen.

Quayle, while on the losing side in the north of the island, delivered a fine display in the heart of Ayre’s defence during the derby and led by example for the Tangerines.

Scoring two of the goals that condemned the Tangerines to defeat at Ballacloan was Matt Montgomery who earns his second Team of the Week appearance of the season as a resulting.

Joining him in a four-man midfield are three more seasonal debutants in the shape of Harry Rothwell, Josh Thomas and Matty Rennie.

Rothwell starred for St John’s as he bagged a hat-trick during the Saints’ high-scoring 5-2 victory over Union Mills at Garey Mooar, while the other two also helped themselves to important goals on Saturday.

Rennie produced a man-of-the-match performance for St Mary’s as he opened the scoring against Rushen and won a penalty for their second as they won 3-0.

Likewise, Thomas enjoyed a fine game for Old Boys away at Douglas Athletic as he scored during the Blackberry Lane side’s hard-fought victory at Springfield Road.

With a plethora of hat-tricks being scored in the top flight at the weekend, it’s no surprise to see two of those three-goal heroes earning their place in the latest hypothetical XI.

Thomas’s team-mate Callum Stewart started on the bench for Old Boys on Saturday but came on an promptly put the Pinks’ defence to the sword as he bagged a treble to help earn his side a 6-3 victory, despite Ryan Gartland also netting a hat-trick for Athletic.

Also proving the difference was Michael Fernandes who was ruthless in front of goal for Laxey as his treble away at Colby secured a hard-fought 4-2 win at the Station Fields.

Claiming the refereeing honours this week - and for the first time in a while - is David Murphy who made a triumphant return to Premier League football with an impressive performance in the middle of the Ayre United v Ramsey northern derby.

Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Tom Moffatt (Ramsey)

Team of the Week appearances: 1

Defence

Alex Harrison (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 3

Johnny Myers (St George’s) TotW apps: 2

Phil Quayle (Ayre Utd) TotW apps: 1

Jack McVey (St George’s) TotW apps: 1

Midfield

Matt Montgomery (Ramsey) TotW apps: 2

Harry Rothwell (St John’s) TotW apps: 1

Josh Thomas (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1

Matty Rennie (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 1

Attack

Callum Stewart (DHSOB) TotW apps: 1

Michael Fernandes (Laxey) TotW apps: 1

Referee

David Murphy (Ayre v Ramsey) RotW apps: 1