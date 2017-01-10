Everton and West Ham teams to visit

Junior teams from Everton and West Ham United are to visit the island this weekend to take on two Isle of Man Junior Football League development sides.

The Toffees and Hammers will travel over to the island for two days of action at the Bowl where on Saturday afternoon - after the St Mary’s v St John’s FA Cup game - they will go up against the local Colts (under-nines) and Celts (u11s) teams.

These are expected to kickoff at roughly 4.30pm depending on the finishing time of the aforementioned senior game.

Then on Sunday morning between 9.30am-12pm the four teams will go head-to-head in a round robin tournament.

Spectators are welcome and entry is free.