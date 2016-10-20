Ex-Liverpool and England ace to host soccer camps at QEII

Former Liverpool and England defender Mark Wright will be in the Isle of Man next week to run a series of soccer camps at QEII High School in Peel.

The 52-year-old ex-Reds centre-back, who made 160 appearances and scored five goals during a seven-year spell at the Merseyside giants during the 1990s, recently visited the island and spoke to students in several schools, giving motivational talks to pupils about the importance of working hard within your chosen career.

Former Chester City manager Wright and his company Reds Sports, which also features several ex-Liverpool and Manchester United stars, will be running a series of football camps which will take place during half-term at QEII and are open to those aged between 7 and 17.

The training programme will be delivered by Wright as well as several other former Premier League legends and each child will receive specialist coaching dependant on position: goalkeepers, strikers, defence and midfield

The camps will also be used to possibly identify any potential stars with the hope of setting them up for trials at clubs in the UK.

‘This is a massive opportunity for youth players to be given first class training from legends who have had successful Premier League careers.’ commented Wright.

‘The course will be intensive and will give specialized training in defending, goalkeeping and attacking play.

‘This will be the first soccer camp that we’ve ran in the Isle of Man and we’ll be doing specialist camps led by myself and other members of Red Sports, covering all aspects needed become a dedicated and professional footballer.’

Wright and co will also host a five-side business tournament at the end of halftime on Friday, October 28, with the winners of the competition taking on the legends in the final.

A gala dinner and awards ceremony will follow the tournament.

Prices for the football camp are £150 per child while corporate tournament packages start from £1,500 for a squad of 10 including dinner.

For more information please contact holly@ redsports.team or telephone 07471030500.

Alternatively visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/red-sports or the Reds Sports Isle of Man Facebook page.