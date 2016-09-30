Five Team of the Week debuts

The debuts continue to come in thick and fast in the latest installment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.

No fewer than five players in the hypothetical XI are making their seasonal bows this week as the line-up takes on an attacking 3-4-3 formation after another weekend full of goals in the Canada Life Premier League.

Donning the TotW goalkeeper gloves for the first time is Harley Christian after the Ayre United shot-stopper impressed inbetween the sticks for the Tangerines despite them going down to defeat at St John’s.

The northern keeper was in fine form as he frustrated the Saints and prevented his side from losing by an even bigger margin than the 4-0 reverse that they suffered at Mullen-e-Cloie.

The three-man defence features Christian Penswick, Alex Maitland and Will Miller, with the latter pairing having gone head-to-head at Croit Lowey where Rushen United hosted Union Mills.

It was Maitland’s side which prevailed 4-1 on the day but both players impressed in defence for their respective sides and therefore earn their second Team of the Week call-ups of the season.

Penswick was also in fine fettle at the back for Laxey as the Miners kept a cleansheet during their 10-0 demolition job of newly-promoted Douglas Athletic at Glen Road.

One of the stars of the show in the aforementioned Rushen v Mills clash was Mike Williams who helped himself to a brace of goals to consign the Millers to defeat, therefore earning his first TotW appearance of the 2016-17 campaign.

Sam Caine continued his excellent goal-scoring start to the season with another two goals for St George’s as they brushed aside Ramsey at Ballacloan and joining him and Williams in midfield is Colby’s Ashley Blake and Peel’s Marc Kelly.

The latter duo went head-to-head at the Station Fields where the Moonlighters grabbed a shock draw against the team tipped by many to challenge for the league title this season.

Blake produced an energetic performance in midfield for the southerners as the hosts surged into a two-goal lead against the westerners, only for stand-in skipper Kelly to grab his 100th and 101st senior goals for Peel to salvage a draw for the Sunset City side.

Two of the front three in the latest Team of the Week combined to score six goals between them at the weekend, therefore it is no surprise to see them included.

Leading the way was Michael Fernandes who stole the show for Laxey during their crushing victory over Douglas Athletic, the former Ramsey man helping himself to no fewer than four goals as he put the Pinks’ defence to the sword.

While he didn’t trouble the scorers, St John’s playmaker Harry Rothwell once again shone for the Saints during their match at home to Union Mills, inspiring his team to a resounding 4-1 victory.

Completing the line-up is St George’s powerhouse Furo Davies who, buoyed by his winner against Peel the week before, grabbed two goals for the champions during their 8-0 thrashing of Ramsey.

Claiming the refereeing honours for the first time this season is Chris Dycher after he delivered a good performance in the middle with the whistle in the Laxey v Douglas Athletic match at Glen Road.

Team Check

Goalkeeper

Harley Christian (Ayre Utd)

Team of the Week apps: 1

Defence

Christian Penswick (Laxey) TotW apps: 1

Alex Maitland (Rushen Utd) TotW apps: 2

Will Miller (Union Mills) TotW apps: 2

Midfield

Sam Caine (St George’s) TotW apps: 3

Marc Kelly (Peel) TotW apps: 2

Ashley Blake (Colby) TotW apps: 1

Mike Williams (Rushen Utd) TotW apps: 1

Attack

Harry Rothwell (St John’s) TotW apps: 2

Michael Fernandes (Laxey) TotW apps: 2

Furo Davies (Rushen Utd) TotW apps: 1

Referee

Chris Dycher (Laxey v Douglas Athletic)

RotW apps: 1