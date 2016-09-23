Fixtures pitch teams in top half against those at bottom

The Canada Life Premier League’s latest set of fixtures on Saturday should see some goals if nothing else.

All five of the weekend’s games pit teams in the top half of the league against sides from the bottom half.

Reigning champions St George’s can move to the top of the standings if they secure three points from their trip to Ramsey.

The latter have recorded back-to-back victories to move out of the top-flight’s relegation zone.

That, however, pales into insignificance against Geordies’ staggering 27-match winning streak. Indeed the Saints have only drawn one of their last 39 league matches winning the rest.

Despite Ciaran McNulty and Calum Morrissey still being sidelined you’d expect them to return over the mountain with the three points firmly in the bag.

Peel’s ongoing problems with the pitch at Douglas Road means their match with Colby has been switched to the latter’s ground.

The westerners were narrowly edged out by St George’s last week and will be hoping to bounce back against a Colby side that have thus far only picked up one win on their return to the Premier League.

Colby’s fellow promoted side Douglas Athletic make the trip to Glen Road to face Steve Moran’s Laxey.

The latter will going into this one as favourites, but Athletic have made an encouraging start to life in the top-flight and will prove stubborn opposition for the Miners.

Rushen will be still wondering how they lost last week’s encounter with St Mary’s after a close match resulted in a 3-0 reverse.

Union Mills provide the opposition at Croit Lowey this week as the Spaniards aim to rediscover their shooting boots.

Bottom side Ayre put an improved performance against near-neighbours Ramsey last week but still remain without a point having conceded 68 goals in seven games.

This week’s opponents St John’s are unbeaten in three and should enjoy a fruitful afternoon at Mullen-e-Cloie.