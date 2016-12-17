Football: FA Cup draw

Next month’s preliminary round draw of the Friends Provident International FA Cup has thrown up some cracking ties.

The pick is arguably the southern derby between top-flight Rushen and Division Two Castletown at Croit Lowey.

Second-tier Gymns, Malew, Onchan and Douglas Royal will also be trying to plot the downfall of higher ranked opposition at they host Premier League quartet Peel, Douglas Athletic, Ramsey and DHSOB respectively.

There’s a couple of all-Premier League affairs with Ayre taking on St George’s, St Mary’s hosting St John’s, Union Mills playing Colby and Laxey playing Corinthians.

The only all-Division Two tie sees Michael United host Governor’s Athletic.

Ties to be played on Saturday, January 14:

Ayre v St George’s

St Mary’s v St John’s

Union Mills v Colby

Douglas Royal v DHSOB

Laxey v Corinthians

Onchan v Ramsey

Gymns v Peel

Rushen Utd v Castletown

Malew v Douglas Athletic

Michael Utd v Governor’s Athletic

Byes: Braddan, Douglas & District, Foxdale, Marown, Pulrose and RYCOB.