Football fixtures: January 11-15

The Friends Provident International FA Cup prelim round is set to take place this Saturday afternoon.

Appleby 16-18 League

5.40pm Laxey v Corinthians B @ Bowl

Friday, January 13

Paddy Power Masters League

8.40pmLaxey v Union Mills @ Bowl

Saturday, January 14

Friends Provident FA Cup Preliminary Round

1.15pm Ayre v St George’s

1.15pm Union Mills v Colby

1.15pm Douglas Royal v DHSOB

1.15pm Laxey v Corinthians

1.15pm Onchan v Ramsey

1.15pm Gymns v Peel

1.15pm Rushen v Castletown

1.15pm Malew v Douglas Athletic

1.15pm Michael Utd v Governor’s Athletic

1.45pm St Mary’s v St John’s

JCK Division Two

2pmPulrose Utd v Braddan

2pm Marown v Douglas and District

Canada Life Combination One

2pm Peel v St John’s

2pm Ramsey v Rushen

2pm St George’s v Douglas Athletic

2pm Corinthians v Union Mills

2pm DHSOB v St Mary’s

JCK Combination Two

2pm RYCOB v Michael Utd

2pm Braddan v Castletown

2pm Foxdale v Douglas Royal

Sunday, January 15

Regency Travel Floodlit Cup Group Two

2.10pmPeel v DHSOB @ Bowl

3.40pmColby v Corinthians @ Bowl

Paddy Power Masters League

2pmMarown v Governor’s Athletic

2pmBraddan v Corinthians

