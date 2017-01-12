Football fixtures: January 11-15

The Friends Provident International FA Cup prelim round is set to take place this Saturday afternoon.
Appleby 16-18 League
5.40pm Laxey v Corinthians B @ Bowl
----------
Friday, January 13
Paddy Power Masters League
8.40pmLaxey v Union Mills @ Bowl
----------
Saturday, January 14
Friends Provident FA Cup Preliminary Round
1.15pm Ayre v St George’s
1.15pm Union Mills v Colby
1.15pm Douglas Royal v DHSOB
1.15pm Laxey v Corinthians
1.15pm Onchan v Ramsey
1.15pm Gymns v Peel
1.15pm Rushen v Castletown
1.15pm Malew v Douglas Athletic
1.15pm Michael Utd v Governor’s Athletic
1.45pm St Mary’s v St John’s
JCK Division Two
2pmPulrose Utd v Braddan
2pm Marown v Douglas and District
Canada Life Combination One
2pm Peel v St John’s
2pm Ramsey v Rushen
2pm St George’s v Douglas Athletic
2pm Corinthians v Union Mills
2pm DHSOB v St Mary’s
JCK Combination Two
2pm RYCOB v Michael Utd
2pm Braddan v Castletown
2pm Foxdale v Douglas Royal
----------
Sunday, January 15
Regency Travel Floodlit Cup Group Two
2.10pmPeel v DHSOB @ Bowl
3.40pmColby v Corinthians @ Bowl
Paddy Power Masters League
2pmMarown v Governor’s Athletic
2pmBraddan v Corinthians
