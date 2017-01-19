Football fixtures: January 20-22

Rushen Utd v Castletown in the Friends Provident FA Cup (Photo: Dave Norton)

There’s both league and FA Cup action this weekend.

Canada Life Premier League

7pm St John’s v St George’s

Paddy Power Masters Football

8.40pm Peel v Douglas and District

@ Bowl

------------

Saturday, January 21

Friends Provident International

FA Cup Preliminary Round

1.30pm Douglas Royal v DHSOB

1.30pm Gymns v Peel

1.30pm Onchan v Ramsey

1.30pm Union Mills v Colby

Canada Life Premier League

2pm Rushen v Ayre

Corinthians P-P St Mary’s

JCK Division Two

2pm Malew v Governor’s Athletic

2pm Douglas and District

v Castletown

2pm Michael Utd v Marown

2pm Foxdale v RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

2pm St George’s v St John’s

2pm Colby v Ramsey

2pm Douglas Athletic v Peel

2pm DHSOB v Laxey

2pm Corinthians v Union Mills

JCK Combination Two

2pm Pulrose Utd v Onchan

2pm Castletown

v Douglas and District

2pm Braddan v Douglas Royal

2pm Marown v Michael utd

2pm RYCOB v Foxdale

-------------

Sunday, January 22

Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup semi-finals

2.10pm Laxey v Douglas Royal

@ Bowl

3.40pm Peel v Corinthians @ Bowl

Paddy Power Masters Football

2pm Colby v RYCOB

2pm Marown v Governor’s Athletic @ Colby

