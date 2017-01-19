Football fixtures: January 20-22

There’s both league and FA Cup action this weekend.
Canada Life Premier League
7pm St John’s v St George’s
Paddy Power Masters Football
8.40pm Peel v Douglas and District
@ Bowl
------------
Saturday, January 21
Friends Provident International
FA Cup Preliminary Round
1.30pm Douglas Royal v DHSOB
1.30pm Gymns v Peel
1.30pm Onchan v Ramsey
1.30pm Union Mills v Colby
Canada Life Premier League
2pm Rushen v Ayre
Corinthians P-P St Mary’s
JCK Division Two
2pm Malew v Governor’s Athletic
2pm Douglas and District
v Castletown
2pm Michael Utd v Marown
2pm Foxdale v RYCOB
Canada Life Combination One
2pm St George’s v St John’s
2pm Colby v Ramsey
2pm Douglas Athletic v Peel
2pm DHSOB v Laxey
2pm Corinthians v Union Mills
JCK Combination Two
2pm Pulrose Utd v Onchan
2pm Castletown
v Douglas and District
2pm Braddan v Douglas Royal
2pm Marown v Michael utd
2pm RYCOB v Foxdale
-------------
Sunday, January 22
Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup semi-finals
2.10pm Laxey v Douglas Royal
@ Bowl
3.40pm Peel v Corinthians @ Bowl
Paddy Power Masters Football
2pm Colby v RYCOB
2pm Marown v Governor’s Athletic @ Colby
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.