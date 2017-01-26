Football fixtures: January 27-29

The Regency Travel Floodlit Cup takes place on Sunday, but before that there’s a whole host of league games on Saturday.
Paddy Power Masters Leagues
8.40pmBraddan v Corinthians @ Bowl
Saturday, January 28
Canada Life Premier League
2pm DHSOB v Peel
2pm Douglas Athletic v Ramsey
2pm Colby v St John’s
2pm St George’s v Rushen
2pm Ayre Utd v Corinthians
2pm Union Mills v St Mary’s
JCK Division Two
2pm Marown v Douglas Royal
2pm Braddan v Douglas and District
2pm Castletown v Malew
2pm Governor’s Athletic v Onchan
2pm Pulrose Utd v Foxdale
2pm RYCOB v Gymns
Canada Life Combination One
2pm Peel v DHSOB @ Colby
2pm Ramsey v Douglas Athletic
2pm St John’s v Colby
2pm Rushen Utd v St George’s
2pm St Mary’s v Union Mills
JCK Combination Two
2pm Douglas Royal v Marown
2pm Douglas and District v Braddan
2pm Onchan v Governor’s Athletic
2pm Foxdale v Pulrose Utd
2pm Gymns v RYCOB
Sunday. January 29
Paddy Power Masters League
2pm Laxey v RYCOB @ Laxey
2pm Union Mills v Peel @ Union Mills
Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup Final
2.40pm Corinthians v Douglas Royal @ Bowl
