Football fixtures: January 27-29

Friends Provident FA prelim match between Douglas Royal and DHSOB at Ballafletcher

Friends Provident FA prelim match between Douglas Royal and DHSOB at Ballafletcher

0
Have your say

The Regency Travel Floodlit Cup takes place on Sunday, but before that there’s a whole host of league games on Saturday.

Paddy Power Masters Leagues

8.40pmBraddan v Corinthians @ Bowl

-------------------

Saturday, January 28

Canada Life Premier League

2pm DHSOB v Peel

2pm Douglas Athletic v Ramsey

2pm Colby v St John’s

2pm St George’s v Rushen

2pm Ayre Utd v Corinthians

2pm Union Mills v St Mary’s

JCK Division Two

2pm Marown v Douglas Royal

2pm Braddan v Douglas and District

2pm Castletown v Malew

2pm Governor’s Athletic v Onchan

2pm Pulrose Utd v Foxdale

2pm RYCOB v Gymns

Canada Life Combination One

2pm Peel v DHSOB @ Colby

2pm Ramsey v Douglas Athletic

2pm St John’s v Colby

2pm Rushen Utd v St George’s

2pm St Mary’s v Union Mills

JCK Combination Two

2pm Douglas Royal v Marown

2pm Douglas and District v Braddan

2pm Onchan v Governor’s Athletic

2pm Foxdale v Pulrose Utd

2pm Gymns v RYCOB

-------------------

Sunday. January 29

Paddy Power Masters League

2pm Laxey v RYCOB @ Laxey

2pm Union Mills v Peel @ Union Mills

Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup Final

2.40pm Corinthians v Douglas Royal @ Bowl

Back to the top of the page