Football fixtures: January 6-8

Senior football returns after its festive break this weekend.
Friday, January 6
Paddy Power Masters’ League at the Bowl
8.40pm Peel v Corinthians
-----------------------
Saturday, January 7
Canada Life Premier League
2pm Douglas Athletic v Laxey
2pm Colby v Peel
2pm St George’s v Ramsey
2pm Ayre United v St John’s United
2pm Union Mills v Rushen United
2.30pm St Mary’s v Corinthians
JCK Ltd Division Two
2pm Braddan v Michael United
2pm Castletown v Douglas Royal
2pmGovernor’s Athletic v Douglas and District
2pm Pulrose United v Malew
2pm RYCOB v Onchan
2pm Gymns v Foxdale
Canada Life Combination One
2pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic
2pm Peel v Colby @ Colby
2pm Ramsey v St George’s
2pm Rushen United v Union Mills
2pm Corinthians v St Mary’s
JCK Ltd Combination Two
2pm Michael United v Braddan
2pm Douglas Royal v Castletown
2pm Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic
2pm Onchan v RYCOB
2pm Foxdale v Gymns
2pm Marown v Pulrose United
-----------------------
Sunday, January 8
Paddy Power Masters’ League
2pmDouglas and District v Marown @ Marown
Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl
2.10pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic
3.40pm Douglas Royal v Gymns
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.