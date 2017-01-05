Football fixtures: January 6-8

This weekend's football fixtures

Senior football returns after its festive break this weekend.

Friday, January 6

Paddy Power Masters’ League at the Bowl

8.40pm Peel v Corinthians

-----------------------

Saturday, January 7

Canada Life Premier League

2pm Douglas Athletic v Laxey

2pm Colby v Peel

2pm St George’s v Ramsey

2pm Ayre United v St John’s United

2pm Union Mills v Rushen United

2.30pm St Mary’s v Corinthians

JCK Ltd Division Two

2pm Braddan v Michael United

2pm Castletown v Douglas Royal

2pmGovernor’s Athletic v Douglas and District

2pm Pulrose United v Malew

2pm RYCOB v Onchan

2pm Gymns v Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

2pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic

2pm Peel v Colby @ Colby

2pm Ramsey v St George’s

2pm Rushen United v Union Mills

2pm Corinthians v St Mary’s

JCK Ltd Combination Two

2pm Michael United v Braddan

2pm Douglas Royal v Castletown

2pm Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic

2pm Onchan v RYCOB

2pm Foxdale v Gymns

2pm Marown v Pulrose United

-----------------------

Sunday, January 8

Paddy Power Masters’ League

2pmDouglas and District v Marown @ Marown

Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup at Bowl

2.10pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic

3.40pm Douglas Royal v Gymns

