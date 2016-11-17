Football fixtures: November 19-20

This weekend's senior football fixtures (Photo: Dave Norton)

There’s games across all for senior men’s divisions on Saturday and Women’s Floodlit Cup and Masters League games on Sunday.

Canada Life Premier League

2pm Douglas Athletic v Ayre Utd

2pm Colby v St George’s

2pm Ramsey v Rushen

2pm Peel v Corinthians @ Colby

2pm Laxey v St Mary’s

2pm DHSOB v Union Mills

JCK Division Two

2pm Braddan v Pulrose Utd

2pm Castletown v Governor’s Athletic

2pm Douglas and District v Onchan

2pm Douglas Royal v Foxdale

2pm Michael Utd v Gymns

2pm Marown v RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

2pm St George’s v Colby

2pm Rushen v Ramsey

2pm Corinthians v Peel

2pm Union Mills v DHSOB

2.30pm St Mary’s v Laxey

JCK Combination Two

2pm Pulrose Utd v Braddan

2pm Governor’s Athletic v Castletown

2pm Onchan v Douglas and District

2pm Foxdale v Douglas Royal

2pm Gymns v Michael Utd

2pm RYCOB v Marown

Sunday, November 20

Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup Grp Two

2.10pm Corinthians v DHSOB @ Bowl

3.40pm Colby v Peel @ Bowl

Paddy Power Masters League

2pm RYCOB v Peel @ RYCOB

2pm Colby v Marown @ Colby

