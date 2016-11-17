Football fixtures: November 19-20

There’s games across all for senior men’s divisions on Saturday and Women’s Floodlit Cup and Masters League games on Sunday.
Canada Life Premier League
2pm Douglas Athletic v Ayre Utd
2pm Colby v St George’s
2pm Ramsey v Rushen
2pm Peel v Corinthians @ Colby
2pm Laxey v St Mary’s
2pm DHSOB v Union Mills
JCK Division Two
2pm Braddan v Pulrose Utd
2pm Castletown v Governor’s Athletic
2pm Douglas and District v Onchan
2pm Douglas Royal v Foxdale
2pm Michael Utd v Gymns
2pm Marown v RYCOB
Canada Life Combination One
2pm St George’s v Colby
2pm Rushen v Ramsey
2pm Corinthians v Peel
2pm Union Mills v DHSOB
2.30pm St Mary’s v Laxey
JCK Combination Two
2pm Pulrose Utd v Braddan
2pm Governor’s Athletic v Castletown
2pm Onchan v Douglas and District
2pm Foxdale v Douglas Royal
2pm Gymns v Michael Utd
2pm RYCOB v Marown
------------
Sunday, November 20
Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup Grp Two
2.10pm Corinthians v DHSOB @ Bowl
3.40pm Colby v Peel @ Bowl
Paddy Power Masters League
2pm RYCOB v Peel @ RYCOB
2pm Colby v Marown @ Colby
