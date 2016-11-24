Football fixtures: November 25-27

This weekend's football fixtures (Photo: Dave Norton)

Douglas and District’s Masters League’s match with Corinthians on Friday evening kicks off this weekend’s senior football.

Paddy Power Masters’ League

8.40pm Douglas and District v C’thians @ Bowl

Saturday, November 26

Canada Life Premier League

2pm St St George’s v Douglas Athletic

2pm Ayre v DHSOB

2pm Union Mills v Laxey

2pm Corinthians v Ramsey

2pm Rushen v St John’s

2.30pm St Mary’s v Peel

JCK Division Two

2pm Governor’s Athletic v Braddan

2pm Pulrose v Marown

2pm RYCOB v Michael

2pm Gymns v Douglas Royal

2pm Foxdale v Douglas and District

2pm Onchan v Malew

Canada Life Combination One

2pm Douglas Athletic v St George’s

2pm Laxey v Union Mills

2pm Peel v St Mary’s

2pm Ramsey v Corinthians

2pm St John’s v Rushen Utd

JCK Combination Two

2pm Braddan v Governor’s

2pm Marown v Pulrose

2pm Michael v RYCOB

2pm Douglas Royal v Gymns

2pm Douglas and District v Foxdale

Sunday, November 27

Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup Group One

2.10pm Douglas Athletic v Douglas Royal

3.40pmLaxey v Gymns

Regency Travel Women’s League

2pm Corinthians v Peel

Paddy Power Masters League

2pmGovernor’s Ath v Braddan @ Braddan

2pmUnion Mills v Peel @ Union Mills

2pm Laxey v RYCOB @ Laxey

