Football fixtures: November 25-27

Douglas and District’s Masters League’s match with Corinthians on Friday evening kicks off this weekend’s senior football.
Paddy Power Masters’ League
8.40pm Douglas and District v C’thians @ Bowl
Saturday, November 26
Canada Life Premier League
2pm St St George’s v Douglas Athletic
2pm Ayre v DHSOB
2pm Union Mills v Laxey
2pm Corinthians v Ramsey
2pm Rushen v St John’s
2.30pm St Mary’s v Peel
JCK Division Two
2pm Governor’s Athletic v Braddan
2pm Pulrose v Marown
2pm RYCOB v Michael
2pm Gymns v Douglas Royal
2pm Foxdale v Douglas and District
2pm Onchan v Malew
Canada Life Combination One
2pm Douglas Athletic v St George’s
2pm Laxey v Union Mills
2pm Peel v St Mary’s
2pm Ramsey v Corinthians
2pm St John’s v Rushen Utd
JCK Combination Two
2pm Braddan v Governor’s
2pm Marown v Pulrose
2pm Michael v RYCOB
2pm Douglas Royal v Gymns
2pm Douglas and District v Foxdale
Sunday, November 27
Regency Travel Women’s Floodlit Cup Group One
2.10pm Douglas Athletic v Douglas Royal
3.40pmLaxey v Gymns
Regency Travel Women’s League
2pm Corinthians v Peel
Paddy Power Masters League
2pmGovernor’s Ath v Braddan @ Braddan
2pmUnion Mills v Peel @ Union Mills
2pm Laxey v RYCOB @ Laxey
