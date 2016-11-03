Football fixtures: November 5-6

The second half of the Manx league season starts this weekend for most sides.
Canada Life Premier League
2pm St George’s v Ayre Utd
2pm Peel v St John’s @ Colby
2pm Laxey v Rushen Utd
2pm Douglas Athletic v St Mary’s
2pm Union Mills v Corinthians
2pm Colby P-P Ramsey
JCK Division Two
2pm Governor’s Athletic v Pulrose United
2pm Douglas Royal v Malew
2pm Michael v Onchan
2pm Marown v Foxdale
2pm Braddan v Gymns
2pm Castletown v RYCOB
Canada Life Combination One
2pm St John’s v Peel
2pm Rushen Utd v Laxey
2pm Corinthians v DHSOB
2.30pm St Mary’s v Douglas Athletic
JCK Combination Two
2pm Pulrose United v Governor’s Athletic
2pm Malew v Douglas Royal
2pm Onchan v Michael
2pm Foxdale v Marown
2pm Gymns v Braddan
2pm RYCOB v Castletown
----------
Sunday, November 6
Regency Travel Women’s League
2pmLaxey v Douglas Athletic
2pmDouglas Royal v DHSOB
2pmCorinthians v Peel
Paddy Power Masters League
2.10pmRYCOB v Union Mills @ Bowl
3.40pmPeel v Marown @ Bowl
