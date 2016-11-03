Football fixtures: November 5-6

Foxdale's Jay Chatwood (left) and Braddan's Rob Kermode (Photo: Paul Hatton)

The second half of the Manx league season starts this weekend for most sides.

Canada Life Premier League

2pm St George’s v Ayre Utd

2pm Peel v St John’s @ Colby

2pm Laxey v Rushen Utd

2pm Douglas Athletic v St Mary’s

2pm Union Mills v Corinthians

2pm Colby P-P Ramsey

JCK Division Two

2pm Governor’s Athletic v Pulrose United

2pm Douglas Royal v Malew

2pm Michael v Onchan

2pm Marown v Foxdale

2pm Braddan v Gymns

2pm Castletown v RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

2pm St John’s v Peel

2pm Rushen Utd v Laxey

2pm Corinthians v DHSOB

2.30pm St Mary’s v Douglas Athletic

JCK Combination Two

2pm Pulrose United v Governor’s Athletic

2pm Malew v Douglas Royal

2pm Onchan v Michael

2pm Foxdale v Marown

2pm Gymns v Braddan

2pm RYCOB v Castletown

Sunday, November 6

Regency Travel Women’s League

2pmLaxey v Douglas Athletic

2pmDouglas Royal v DHSOB

2pmCorinthians v Peel

Paddy Power Masters League

2.10pmRYCOB v Union Mills @ Bowl

3.40pmPeel v Marown @ Bowl

