Football fixtures: October 14-16

The race to qualify for the Cu-Plas Railway Cup takes centre stage in the Canada Life Premier League this Saturday.
Saturday, October 15
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm Ayre v St Mary’s
2.30pm St George’s v Corinthians
2.30pm Colby v Rushen
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v St John’s
2.30pm DHSOB v Ramsey
2.30pm Laxey v Peel
JCK Division Two
2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Gymns
2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Foxdale
2.30pm Castletown v Onchan
2.30pm Braddan v Malew
2.30pm Marown v Douglas and District
2.30pm Michael Utd v Douglas Royal
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pm Corinthians v St George’s
2.30pm Rushen Utd v Colby
2.30pm St John’s v Douglas Athletic
2.30pm Ramsey v DHSOB
2.30pm Peel v Laxey @ Colby
JCK Combination Two
2.30pm Gymns v Pulrose Utd
2.30pm Foxdale v Governor’s Ath.
2.30pm Onchan v Castletown
2.30pm Malew v Braddan
2.30pm Douglas & District v Marown
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Michael Utd
Sunday, October 16
Regency Travel Women’s League
2.30pmDHSOB v Laxey
2.30pmDouglas Athletic v Peel
2.30pmGymns v Corinthians
2.30pmColby v Douglas Royal
Paddy Power Masters’ League
2.10pmColby v Union Mills @ Bowl
3.40pmLaxey v Peel @ Bowl
