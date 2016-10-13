Football fixtures: October 14-16

This weekend's football fixtures (Photo: Brian Goldie)

The race to qualify for the Cu-Plas Railway Cup takes centre stage in the Canada Life Premier League this Saturday.

Paddy Power Masters Football

8.40pm Braddan v Douglas and District @ Bowl

Saturday, October 15

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pm Ayre v St Mary’s

2.30pm St George’s v Corinthians

2.30pm Colby v Rushen

2.30pm Douglas Athletic v St John’s

2.30pm DHSOB v Ramsey

2.30pm Laxey v Peel

JCK Division Two

2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Gymns

2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Foxdale

2.30pm Castletown v Onchan

2.30pm Braddan v Malew

2.30pm Marown v Douglas and District

2.30pm Michael Utd v Douglas Royal

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pm Corinthians v St George’s

2.30pm Rushen Utd v Colby

2.30pm St John’s v Douglas Athletic

2.30pm Ramsey v DHSOB

2.30pm Peel v Laxey @ Colby

JCK Combination Two

2.30pm Gymns v Pulrose Utd

2.30pm Foxdale v Governor’s Ath.

2.30pm Onchan v Castletown

2.30pm Malew v Braddan

2.30pm Douglas & District v Marown

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Michael Utd

Sunday, October 16

Regency Travel Women’s League

2.30pmDHSOB v Laxey

2.30pmDouglas Athletic v Peel

2.30pmGymns v Corinthians

2.30pmColby v Douglas Royal

Paddy Power Masters’ League

2.10pmColby v Union Mills @ Bowl

3.40pmLaxey v Peel @ Bowl

