Football fixtures: October 21-23

The weekend’s Canada Life Premier League programme kicks off a little earlier than usual this week with a Friday night game at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Canada Life Premier League
7pm St John’s v DHSOB
Paddy Power Masters at Bowl
8.40pmMarown v Corinthians
---------------------
Saturday, October 22
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pmRamsey v Laxey
2.30pm Rushen v Douglas Athletic
2.30pmCorinthians v Colby
2.30pm St Mary’s v St George’s
2.30pm Union Mills v Ayre
JCK Division Two
2.30pm Douglas and District v Michael
2.30pmMalew v Marown
2.30pm Onchan v Braddan
2.30pmFoxdale v Castletown
2.30pmGymns v Governor’s Athletic
2.30pmRYCOB v Pulrose
---------------------
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pmLaxey v Ramsey
2.30pmDHSOB v St John’s
2.30pmDouglas Athletic v Rushen
2.30pmColby v Corinthians
2.30pmSt George’s v St Mary’s
JCK Ltd Combination Two
2.30pm Michael v Douglas and District
2.30pmMarown v Malew
2.30pm Braddan v Onchan
2.30pm Castletown v Foxdale
2.30pm Governor’s Ath v Gymns
2.30pmPulrose v RYCOB
---------------------
Sunday, October 23
Regency Travel Women’s League
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Laxey
2.30pm Corinthians v Colby
2.30pmPeel v Gymns
2.30pmDHSOB v Douglas Athletic
Paddy Power Masters at Bowl
2.10pmRYCOB v Michael
3.40pmPeel v Governor’s Athletic
