Football fixtures: October 21-23

This weekend's football fixtures (Photo: Paul Hatton)

The weekend’s Canada Life Premier League programme kicks off a little earlier than usual this week with a Friday night game at Mullen-e-Cloie.

Canada Life Premier League

7pm St John’s v DHSOB

Paddy Power Masters at Bowl

8.40pmMarown v Corinthians

---------------------

Saturday, October 22

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pmRamsey v Laxey

2.30pm Rushen v Douglas Athletic

2.30pmCorinthians v Colby

2.30pm St Mary’s v St George’s

2.30pm Union Mills v Ayre

JCK Division Two

2.30pm Douglas and District v Michael

2.30pmMalew v Marown

2.30pm Onchan v Braddan

2.30pmFoxdale v Castletown

2.30pmGymns v Governor’s Athletic

2.30pmRYCOB v Pulrose

---------------------

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pmLaxey v Ramsey

2.30pmDHSOB v St John’s

2.30pmDouglas Athletic v Rushen

2.30pmColby v Corinthians

2.30pmSt George’s v St Mary’s

JCK Ltd Combination Two

2.30pm Michael v Douglas and District

2.30pmMarown v Malew

2.30pm Braddan v Onchan

2.30pm Castletown v Foxdale

2.30pm Governor’s Ath v Gymns

2.30pmPulrose v RYCOB

---------------------

Sunday, October 23

Regency Travel Women’s League

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Laxey

2.30pm Corinthians v Colby

2.30pmPeel v Gymns

2.30pmDHSOB v Douglas Athletic

Paddy Power Masters at Bowl

2.10pmRYCOB v Michael

3.40pmPeel v Governor’s Athletic

