Football fixtures: October 7-9

The Canada Life Premier League weekend begins a little earlier than usual this week with St John’s taking on Colby under the floodlights of Mullen-e-Cloie on Friday evening.

Canada life Premier League

7pm St John’s v Colby

Paddy Power Masters League

7pm Corinthians v Governor’s Athletic

Saturday, October 8

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pm Peel v DHSOB @ Colby

2.30pm Ramsey v Douglas Athletic

2.30pm Rushen Utd v St George’s

2.30pm Corinthians v Ayre Utd

2.30pm St Mary’s v Union Mills

JCK Division Two

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Marown

2.30pm Douglas and District v Braddan

2.30pm Malew v Castletown

2.30pm Onchan v Governor’s Athletic

2.30pm Foxdale v Pulrose Utd

2.30pm Gymns v RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pm DHSOB v Peel

2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Ramsey

2.30pm Colby v St John’s

2.30pm St George’s v Rushen

2.30pm St Mary’s v Union Mills

JCK Combination Two

2.30pm Marown v Douglas Royal

2.30pm Braddan v Douglas and District

2.30pm Castletown v Malew

2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Onchan

2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Foxdale

2.30pm RYCOB v Gymns

Sunday, October 9

Regency Travel Women’s Football

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Gymns

2.30pm Corinthians v Douglas Athletic

2.30pm Peel v DHSOB @ Colby

2.30pm Laxey v Colby

Paddy Power Masters Football

2.10pm Michael Utd v Peel @ Bowl

3.40pm Marown v RYCOB @ Bowl

