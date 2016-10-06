Football fixtures: October 7-9

The Canada Life Premier League weekend begins a little earlier than usual this week with St John’s taking on Colby under the floodlights of Mullen-e-Cloie on Friday evening.
Canada life Premier League
7pm St John’s v Colby
Paddy Power Masters League
7pm Corinthians v Governor’s Athletic
-------------------
Saturday, October 8
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm Peel v DHSOB @ Colby
2.30pm Ramsey v Douglas Athletic
2.30pm Rushen Utd v St George’s
2.30pm Corinthians v Ayre Utd
2.30pm St Mary’s v Union Mills
JCK Division Two
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Marown
2.30pm Douglas and District v Braddan
2.30pm Malew v Castletown
2.30pm Onchan v Governor’s Athletic
2.30pm Foxdale v Pulrose Utd
2.30pm Gymns v RYCOB
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pm DHSOB v Peel
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Ramsey
2.30pm Colby v St John’s
2.30pm St George’s v Rushen
2.30pm St Mary’s v Union Mills
JCK Combination Two
2.30pm Marown v Douglas Royal
2.30pm Braddan v Douglas and District
2.30pm Castletown v Malew
2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Onchan
2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Foxdale
2.30pm RYCOB v Gymns
---------------
Sunday, October 9
Regency Travel Women’s Football
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Gymns
2.30pm Corinthians v Douglas Athletic
2.30pm Peel v DHSOB @ Colby
2.30pm Laxey v Colby
Paddy Power Masters Football
2.10pm Michael Utd v Peel @ Bowl
3.40pm Marown v RYCOB @ Bowl
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.