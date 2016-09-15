Football fixtures: September 17-18

There’s a big game in the Canada Life Premier League this Saturday as St George’s host Peel at Glencrutchery Road.
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm Ayre Utd v Ramsey
2.30pm St George’s v Peel
2.30pm Colby v Laxey
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v DHSOB
2.30pm St Mary’s v Rushen Utd
2.30pm Union Mills v St John’s
JCK Division Two
2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Douglas and District
2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Douglas Royal
2.30pm Castletown v Michael Utd
2.30pm Braddan v Marown
2.30pm Gymns v Onchan
2.30pm RYCOB v Malew
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pm Peel v St George’s @ Colby
2.30pm Laxey v Colby
2.30pm DHSOB v Douglas Athletic
2.30pm Rushen Utd v St Mary’s
2.30pm St John’s v Union Mills
Ramsey P-P Ayre
JCK Combination Two
2.30pm Douglas and Districtv Pulrose United
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Governor’s Athletic
2.30pm Michael Utd v Castletown
2.30pm Marown v Braddan
2.30pm Onchan v Gymns
2.30pm Malew v RYCOB
---------------
Sunday, September 18
Regency Travel Women’s Football
2.30pm Corinthians v Laxey
2.30pm Peel v Douglas Royal
2.30pm DHSOB v Colby
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Gymns
Paddy Power Masters Football
2.10pm Governor’s Athletic v RYCOB @ Bowl
3.40pm Braddan v Marown @ Bowl
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.