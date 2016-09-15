Football fixtures: September 17-18

This weekend's football fixtures

This weekend's football fixtures

There’s a big game in the Canada Life Premier League this Saturday as St George’s host Peel at Glencrutchery Road.

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pm Ayre Utd v Ramsey

2.30pm St George’s v Peel

2.30pm Colby v Laxey

2.30pm Douglas Athletic v DHSOB

2.30pm St Mary’s v Rushen Utd

2.30pm Union Mills v St John’s

JCK Division Two

2.30pm Pulrose Utd v Douglas and District

2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Douglas Royal

2.30pm Castletown v Michael Utd

2.30pm Braddan v Marown

2.30pm Gymns v Onchan

2.30pm RYCOB v Malew

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pm Peel v St George’s @ Colby

2.30pm Laxey v Colby

2.30pm DHSOB v Douglas Athletic

2.30pm Rushen Utd v St Mary’s

2.30pm St John’s v Union Mills

Ramsey P-P Ayre

JCK Combination Two

2.30pm Douglas and Districtv Pulrose United

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Governor’s Athletic

2.30pm Michael Utd v Castletown

2.30pm Marown v Braddan

2.30pm Onchan v Gymns

2.30pm Malew v RYCOB

---------------

Sunday, September 18

Regency Travel Women’s Football

2.30pm Corinthians v Laxey

2.30pm Peel v Douglas Royal

2.30pm DHSOB v Colby

2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Gymns

Paddy Power Masters Football

2.10pm Governor’s Athletic v RYCOB @ Bowl

3.40pm Braddan v Marown @ Bowl

