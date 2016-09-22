Football fixtures: September 23-25

This weekend's football fixtures (Photo: Dave Norton)

This weekend's football fixtures (Photo: Dave Norton)

0
Have your say

Masters League game on Friday evening at the Bowl kicks off this weekend’s feast of football.

Paddy Power Masters’ League

8.40pm D and D v Governor’s Athletic @ Bowl

--------------------------------

Saturday, September 24

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic

2.30pm Ramsey v St George’s

2.30pm St John’s v Ayre

2.30pm Rushen v Union Mills

2.30pm Peel v Colby @ Colby

Corinthians P-P St Mary’s

JCK Division Two

2.30pm Michael v Braddan

2.30pm Douglas Royal P-P Castletown

2.30pm Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic

2.30pm Malew v Pulrose

2.30pm Onchan v RYCOB

2.30pm Foxdale v Gymns

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Laxey

2.30pm Colby v Peel

2.30pm St George’s v Ramsey

2.30pm Union Mills v Rushen

St Mary’s P-P Corinthians

JCK Combination Two

2.30pm Braddan v Michael

2.30pm Castletown v Douglas Royal

2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Douglas and District

2.30pm Pulrose v Malew

2.30pm RYCOB v Onchan

2.30pm Gymns v Foxdale

--------------------------------

Sunday, September 25

Regency Travel Women’s League

2.30pm Douglas Royal v DHSOB

2.30pm Corinthians v Peel

2.30pm Colby v Douglas Athletic

2.30pm Laxey v Gymns

Paddy Power Masters League

2.30pm Marown v Union Mills

2.30pm Braddan v RYCOB

2.10pm Laxey v Michael @ Bowl

3.40pm Peel v Colby @ Bowl

Back to the top of the page