Football fixtures: September 23-25

Masters League game on Friday evening at the Bowl kicks off this weekend’s feast of football.
Paddy Power Masters’ League
8.40pm D and D v Governor’s Athletic @ Bowl
--------------------------------
Saturday, September 24
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic
2.30pm Ramsey v St George’s
2.30pm St John’s v Ayre
2.30pm Rushen v Union Mills
2.30pm Peel v Colby @ Colby
Corinthians P-P St Mary’s
JCK Division Two
2.30pm Michael v Braddan
2.30pm Douglas Royal P-P Castletown
2.30pm Douglas and District v Governor’s Athletic
2.30pm Malew v Pulrose
2.30pm Onchan v RYCOB
2.30pm Foxdale v Gymns
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pm Douglas Athletic v Laxey
2.30pm Colby v Peel
2.30pm St George’s v Ramsey
2.30pm Union Mills v Rushen
St Mary’s P-P Corinthians
JCK Combination Two
2.30pm Braddan v Michael
2.30pm Castletown v Douglas Royal
2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Douglas and District
2.30pm Pulrose v Malew
2.30pm RYCOB v Onchan
2.30pm Gymns v Foxdale
--------------------------------
Sunday, September 25
Regency Travel Women’s League
2.30pm Douglas Royal v DHSOB
2.30pm Corinthians v Peel
2.30pm Colby v Douglas Athletic
2.30pm Laxey v Gymns
Paddy Power Masters League
2.30pm Marown v Union Mills
2.30pm Braddan v RYCOB
2.10pm Laxey v Michael @ Bowl
3.40pm Peel v Colby @ Bowl
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.