Football fixtures: September 9-11

The Masters and Women’s Leagues commence this weekend.
Masters Football
8.40pm Corinthians v Union Mills @ the Bowl
--------------
Saturday, September 10
Canada Life Premier League
2.30pm DHSOB v Colby
2.30pm Laxey v St George’s
2.30pm Peel v Ayre Utd - venue TBA
2.30pm Ramsey v Union Mills
2.30pm St John’s v St Mary’s
2.30pm Rushen v Corinthians
JCK Division Two
2.30pm Marown v Castletown
2.30pm Michael Utd v Governor’s Athletic
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Pulrose Utd
2.30pm Douglas and District v RYCOB
2.30pm Malew v Gymns
2.30pm Onchan v Foxdale
Canada Life Combination One
2.30pm Colby v DHSOB
2.30pm St George’s v Laxey
2.30pm Ayre v Peel
2.30pm Union Mills v Ramsey
2.30pm St Mary’s v St John’s
2.30pm Corinthians v Rushen Utd
JCK Combination Two
2.30pm Castletown v Marown
2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Michael Utd
2.30pm Pulrose v Douglas Royal
2.30pm RYCOB v Douglas and District
2.30pm Gymns v Malew
2.30pm Foxdale v Onchan
--------------
Sunday, September 11
Regency Travel Women’s Football
2.30pm Douglas Royal v Corinthians
2.30pm Gymns v DHSOB
2.30pm Colby v Peel
2.30pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic
Masters Football
2.10pm Colby v Laxey @ the Bowl
3.40pm Michael Utd
v Douglas and District @ the Bowl
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.