Football fixtures: September 9-11

Tower Insurance Ltd has renewed its sponsorship of Colby AFC's first team for the 2016-17 season (Photo: Paul Hatton)

The Masters and Women’s Leagues commence this weekend.

Masters Football

8.40pm Corinthians v Union Mills @ the Bowl

--------------

Saturday, September 10

Canada Life Premier League

2.30pm DHSOB v Colby

2.30pm Laxey v St George’s

2.30pm Peel v Ayre Utd - venue TBA

2.30pm Ramsey v Union Mills

2.30pm St John’s v St Mary’s

2.30pm Rushen v Corinthians

JCK Division Two

2.30pm Marown v Castletown

2.30pm Michael Utd v Governor’s Athletic

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Pulrose Utd

2.30pm Douglas and District v RYCOB

2.30pm Malew v Gymns

2.30pm Onchan v Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

2.30pm Colby v DHSOB

2.30pm St George’s v Laxey

2.30pm Ayre v Peel

2.30pm Union Mills v Ramsey

2.30pm St Mary’s v St John’s

2.30pm Corinthians v Rushen Utd

JCK Combination Two

2.30pm Castletown v Marown

2.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Michael Utd

2.30pm Pulrose v Douglas Royal

2.30pm RYCOB v Douglas and District

2.30pm Gymns v Malew

2.30pm Foxdale v Onchan

--------------

Sunday, September 11

Regency Travel Women’s Football

2.30pm Douglas Royal v Corinthians

2.30pm Gymns v DHSOB

2.30pm Colby v Peel

2.30pm Laxey v Douglas Athletic

Masters Football

2.10pm Colby v Laxey @ the Bowl

3.40pm Michael Utd

v Douglas and District @ the Bowl

