Football fixtures: Tuesday, August 30

The Manx football season resumes after a brief break this evening (Tuesday).

Early pacesetters St Mary’s put their 100 per cent start to the Canada Life Premier League season on the line with a game against Peel.

The match has been switched to the Bowl with Douglas Road unavailable.

Elsewhere reigning champions St George’s take on Douglas Athletic, while bottom two Ayre and Ramsey will be hoping to get off the mark when they face DHSOB and Corinthians respectively.

The top-flight’s other mid-week match pits Laxey against Union Mills.

In JCK Division Two, leaders Castletown aren’t in action, but second-placed Foxdale’s 100 per cent record is on the line at Douglas and District.

Douglas Royal and Gymns shape up in a tasty looking match at Ballafletcher, while relegated Marown host Pulrose.

Pre-season title favourites Braddan entertain Governor’s Athletic, while Malew take on Onchan and Michael go head-to-head with RYCOB.

Tuesday, August 30

Canada Life Premier League

6.15pm DHSOB v Ayre United

6.15pm Douglas Athletic v St George’s

6.15pm Laxey v Union Mills

6.15pm Peel v St Mary’s @ the Bowl

6.15pm Ramsey v Corinthians

JCK Division Two

6.15pm Braddan v Governor’s Ath

6.15pm Douglas & District v Foxdale

6.15pm Douglas Royal v Gymnasium

6.15pm Malew v Onchan

6.15pm Marown v Pulrose United

6.15pm Michael United v RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

6.15pm Ayre United P-P DHSOB

6.15pm Corinthians v Ramsey

6.15pm Rushen United v St John’s

6.15pm St George’s v Douglas Athletic

6.15pm St Mary’s v Peel @ Groves Road

6.15pm Union Mills P-P Laxey

JCK Combination Two

6.15pm Foxdale v Douglas & District

6.15pm Governor’s v Braddan

6.15pm Gymnasium v Douglas Royal

6.15pm Onchan v Malew

6.15pm Pulrose United v Marown

6.15pm RYCOB v Michael United