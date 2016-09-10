Football: Geordies battle back, as Ash hits 11

St George’s staged a second-half comeback to beat Laxey 3-2 in a dramatic Canada Life Premier League encounter at Glen Road.

Two goals in as many minutes from the Miners’ Sean Gavin, including one from the penalty spot, gave the Miners a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes.

Geordies piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, but didn’t really test Danny Mead in the Laxey goal as the Miners’ held on to their lead at the break.

St George’s started their comeback three minutes into the second period when Furo Davies headed in Joey Morling’s cross from the right.

Then came the game’s main talking point. St George’s drew level when Chris Bass Jr headed in at the back post. As the latter tried to retrieve the ball from the back of the net he was involved in an altercation with Mead, which resulted in the Laxey keeper being sent off by referee Andrew Lodge.

Down to 10 men Steve Moran’s hosts battled hard, but were eventually undone in the 75th minute when Geordies’ skipper Frank Jones nodded Jack McVey’s cross past stand-in keeper Christian Penswick. This sealed the three points for the reigning champions who now have the division’s only 100 per cent record after St Mary’s drew 0-0 with St John’s.

Ashley Webster bagged an incredible 11 goals as Geordies title rivals Peel beat bottom side Ayre 17-0 in Andreas. Joining Webster on the scoresheet were Kerron Christian (2), Louie Parmar, Kane Ridings, Will Morris and an own goal in what was a record win for Peel’s first team.

Elsewhere Rushen beat Railway Cup rivals Corinthians 2-1 thanks to goals from Jamie Johnston and Mike Williams, while DHSOB overcame Colby 3-1 thanks to a brace from Craig Murphy and a single goal from Phil Knox.

At the bottom Ramsey picked up their first victory of the campaign beating Union Mills 2-0.

In JCK Division Two, Governor’s Athletic claimed their first win in the club’s short history beating Michael 1-0 thanks to Andrew Ronan’s injury time goal.

At the top, Castletown lost 3-2 to Marown, while Douglas Royal beat Pulrose 10-2 at Ballafletcher. It is, however, Foxdale who move to the head of the standings after winning 9-2 at Onchan.

Gymns triumphed 2-1 at Malew, while in the league’s other game RYCOB beat Douglas and District 7-3 in a high-scoring encounter at Noble’s Park.

Full round-up in Tuesday’s Examiner.

Saturday, September 10

Canada Life Premier League

DHSOB 3-1 Colby

Laxey 2-3 St George’s

Peel 17-0 Ayre Utd

Ramsey 2-0 Union Mills

St John’s 0-0 St Mary’s

Rushen 2-1 Corinthians

JCK Division Two

Marown 3-2 Castletown

Michael Utd 0-1 Governor’s Athletic

Douglas Royal 10-2 Pulrose Utd

Douglas and District 3-7 RYCOB

Malew 1-2 Gymns

Onchan 2-9 Foxdale

Canada Life Combination One

Colby 1-6 DHSOB

St George’s 2-2 Laxey

Ayre P-P Peel

Union Mills 1-3 Ramsey

St Mary’s 12-1 St John’s

Corinthians 2-2 Rushen Utd

JCK Combination Two

Castletown 0-5 Marown

Governor’s Athletic 8-2 Michael Utd

Pulrose 1-5 Douglas Royal

RYCOB 1-1 Douglas and District

Gymns L-L Malew

Foxdale P-P Onchan