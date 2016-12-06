Football: Liam Doyle signs for Swope Park Rangers

Former St Mary’s and St George’s defender Liam Doyle has signed for a new American club for the 2017 campaign.
The moves comes only weeks after the 24-year-old finished a fine maiden season in the third tier of American football, the United Soccer League, with Pennsylvanian outfit the Harrisburg City Islanders.
Doyle will now move to Kanasas-based Swope Park Rangers in January for next USL season after the two teams agreed terms on the talented centre-back’s transfer.
Swope Park Rangers, which were beaten finalists in the recent ULS Cup, are affiliated to Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City.
Speaking to the club’s website Doyle said: ‘I’m excited to join such a great organisation.
‘I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity the club is giving me to further my career and I can’t wait to get started next season.
Swope Park Rangers head coach Nikola Popovic said: ‘Liam is a strong center back that is very good with the ball at his feet. He’s a player with very good technique and can build play from the back. He has a good profile for what we’re looking for in a centre back.’
Listen out for Liam’s reaction to the move in this week’s Manx Footy Pod.
