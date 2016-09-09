Football: Pitch problems continue to plague Peel

Peel Football Club is seeking advice from an off-island consultant after glass was discovered in sand used to treat its Douglas Road pitch.

The westerners have yet to play a home game this season after the discovery of glass in sand that was applied to the pitch in pre-season. The club is now seeking advice as to what to do next with the pitch still deemed unsafe.

The club released a statement on Friday morning stating: ‘Peel AFC can provide the following update in respect of their pitch. The pitch was deemed unsuitable for play due to the discovery of glass within sand spread on the pitch during pre-season pitch remediation works. The providers of the sand have made efforts to remove the glass but these efforts have so far not resulted in the pitch being considered safe for use.

‘The club has sought advice from the FA’s island-based groundsmen advisor and is seeking to engage with a UK-based consultant to determine the appropriate course of remediation.

‘The club has also been working on alternative playing arrangements for its senior, women’s, junior and masters teams while the issue is rectified, and would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the clubs who have accommodated reversed fixtures to allow games to be played so far this season.

‘We will provide a further update once the advice of the consultant has been received.

‘Also, as an update on the club’s Grandstand redevelopment, there have unfortunately been delays with the steel contractor’s works. However, the club have been assured that construction will commence this month, with completion of the steel works around the start of October.

‘The club thanks everyone in Manx football, particularly our members, for your support at this time.’

Peel’s first team will play their Canada Life Premier League fixture with Ayre at the latter’s Andreas pitch tomorrow, kicking off at 2.30pm.

The Tangerines combination team has now withdrawn from the league so there will be no need for a double-header in the north.