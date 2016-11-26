Football results: Advantage Geordies in title race

St George’s opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday.

The reigning champions chalked up their 14th win of the campaign with a comfortable 7-0 victory over Douglas Athletic at Glencrutchery Road, while nearest rivals St Mary’s dropped points as they drew with Peel at the Bowl.

In the latter match the Saints had to battle back from two goals down to claim a share of the spoils. Daniel Bell’s 11th minute header gave Peel the lead. This was doubled four minutes later when Ash Webster slammed home his 21st goal of the season after Marc Kelly’s long-range shot had crashed off the post.

St Mary’s pulled one back through Steven Priestnal only to find themselves two goals down again at just shy of the half-hour mark when Marc Kelly’s corner clinked off the far post and went in.

The hosts improved after the break, but were denied from the penalty spot when Owen Dawson saved Steven Priestnal’s spot-kick.

The latter made amends shortly after when he netted his second of the match before Harry Weatherill levelled things up with only 10 minutes remaining.

St Mary’s nearly grabbed all three points only for Darren Hudgeon’s late header to find the crossbar instead of the goal.

Corinthians warmed up for next weekend’s Cu-Plas Railway Cup semi-final against St Mary’s with a 5-2 win over Ramsey. Goals from Jack Saxon and Mike Williams gave Rushen a 2-0 win over St John’s to maintain their third spot.

The bottom two both lost, Ayre losing 4-2 at home to DHSOB, while Union Mills went down 8-0 at the hands of Laxey.

In JCK Division Two, Douglas Royal are the new leaders after they came from behind to beat Gymns 8-2.

Early pacesetters Braddan continued their return to form with a resounding 9-0 win at Governor’s Athletic to move up to second.

Level on points with the Swans are David Rees’s Onchan who beat Malew 2-0. Michael United scored just their second goal of the season, but still lost 4-1 at the hands of RYCOB.

Reports on St Mary’s v Peel, Gymns v Douglas Royal and Corinthians v Ramsey in Tuesday’s Examiner.

Saturday, November 26

Canada Life Premier League

St George’s 7-0 Douglas Athletic

Ayre 2-4 DHSOB

Union Mills 0-8 Laxey

Corinthians 5-2 Ramsey

Rushen 2-0 St John’s

St Mary’s 3-3 Peel

JCK Division Two

Governor’s Athletic 0-9 Braddan

Pulrose P-P Marown

RYCOB 4-1 Michael United

Gymns 2-8 Douglas Royal

Foxdale P-P Douglas and District

Onchan 2-0 Malew

Canada Life Combination One

Douglas Athletic P-P St George’s

Laxey P-P Union Mills

Peel 2-1 St Mary’s

Ramsey 3-8 Corinthians

St John’s 0-4 Rushen Utd

JCK Combination Two

Braddan 8-0 Governor’s Athletic

Marown P-P Pulrose

Michael 1-3 RYCOB

Douglas Royal 5-0 Gymns

Douglas and District 2-6 Foxdale