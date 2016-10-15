Football results: Corinthians defeat St George’s

Reigning Canada Life Premier Division champions St George’s lost in the league for the first time since January 2015 on Saturday afternoon.

Corinthians triumphed 4-3 at Glencrutchery Road to bring to an end Geordies’ 42-match unbeaten run.

The Whites raced into a 4-1 lead at the break thanks to goals from Stephen Whitley, Darren Cain and Connor Gorman before Geordies pulled a couple more back in the second 45.

St Mary’s are now only two points back on Geordies in second after they beat Ayre 11-0 in Andreas.

Peel boosted their chances of Railway Cup qualification with a 3-0 win at rivals Laxey. Daniel Bell’s header gave the westerners the lead before Adam Cregeen added a second. Fellow defender Dominic McGreevy completed the scoring for Steve Falconer’s side.

Rushen are up to fourth in standings behind Peel after they beat southern rivals Colby 4-1 at the Station Fields. Mike Williams led the way for the Spaniards with a hat-trick joining Aaron Hawley on the scoresheet. Carl Hickey bagged Colby’s consolation.

St John’s are only behind Rushen on goal difference. The Johnners beat Douglas Athletic 3-1 thanks to goals from Sam Batey, Stuart Morrison and Ant Moore.

Josh Green grabbed the Pinks’ first-half leveller.

In the top flight’s other game DHSOB’s edged past Ramsey 3-2 at Blackberry Lane.

In JCK Division Two league leaders Braddan triumphed 12-0 over bottom side Malew. Top scorer Andy Glover grabbed eight goals to strengthen his lead at the top of the Silver Boot standings.

Foxdale remain second after they triumphed over Governor’s Athletic 11-3 at Bemahague.

Douglas Royal stay in third, three points behind the top two. Royal defeated Michael 6-0 thanks to three own goals, a brace from Andrew Lancaster and a single strike from John Quirk.

Pulrose dented Gymns’ promotion hopes with a 2-1 win at Springfield Road, while Castletown remain in the top-four mix after they edged past in-form Onchan 3-2 at the Stadium.

Saturday, October 15

Canada Life Premier League

Ayre 0-11 St Mary’s

St George’s 3-4 Corinthians

Colby 1-4 Rushen

Douglas Athletic 1-3 St John’s

DHSOB 3-2 Ramsey

Laxey 0-3 Peel

JCK Division Two

Pulrose Utd 2-1 Gymns

Governor’s Athletic 3-11 Foxdale

Castletown 3-2 Onchan

Braddan 12-0 Malew

Marown P-P Douglas and District

Michael Utd 0-6 Douglas Royal

Canada Life Combination One

Corinthians 0-2 St George’s

Rushen Utd 5-1 Colby

St John’s 2-1 Douglas Athletic

Ramsey 3-9 DHSOB

Peel 1-1 Laxey

JCK Combination Two

Gymns 2-2 Pulrose Utd

Foxdale 2-1 Governor’s Athletic

Onchan 3-0 Castletown

Malew P-P Braddan

Douglas & District 2-7 Marown

Douglas Royal P-P Michael Utd