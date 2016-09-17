Football results: Geordies beat Peel 1-0

Furo Davies’s second-half goal gave St George’s a 1-0 win over rivals Peel on Saturday afternoon.
The former Rushen forward’s strike maintains the reigning champions 100 per cent start to the Canada Life Premier League season and keeps them tucked in behind leaders St Mary’s.
The latter, who have played a game more than Geordies, beat Rushen 3-0 at the Bowl thanks to goals from Mathew Rennie, a Darren Hudgeon penalty and a composed finish from sub Marc Priestnal late on.
The top-flight’s bottom two faced off in Andreas, Ramsey beating Ayre 3-1 to move out of the relegation zone.
Colby slip into the division’s ejector seats after losing 4-2 to fourth-placed Laxey.
In the league’s other games, Douglas Athletic lost 6-3 to manager Brian Gartland’s former club DHSOB, while St John’s triumphed 5-2 over Union Mills at Garey Mooar.
In JCK Division Two, leaders Braddan beat Marown 6-0 to stay top.
Douglas Royal are level on points with Braddan and second-place Foxdale, who didn’t play, after coming from behind to beat Governor’s Athletic 6-2.
Youthie and Castletown are three points behind the leading trio after both picked up maximum points.
The northerners defeated a stubborn Malew 4-2, while Castletown bounced back from a couple of defeats by overcoming Michael 6-0 at the Stadium.
Elsewhere Pulrose beat Douglas and District 5-3 in a high-scoring encounter at Springfield Road, while Gymns
Full round-up in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.
Saturday, September 17
Canada Life Premier League
Ayre Utd 1-3 Ramsey
St George’s 1-0 Peel
Colby 2-4 Laxey
Douglas Athletic 3-6 DHSOB
St Mary’s 3-0 Rushen Utd
Union Mills 2-5 St John’s
JCK Division Two
Pulrose Utd 5-3 Douglas and District
Governor’s Athletic 2-6 Douglas Royal
Castletown 6-0 Michael Utd
Braddan 6-0 Marown
Gymns L-L Onchan
RYCOB 4-2 Malew
Canada Life Combination One
Peel P-P St George’s
Laxey 7-0 Colby
DHSOB 5-1 Douglas Athletic
Rushen Utd 1-2 St Mary’s
St John’s 3-2 Union Mills
Ramsey P-P Ayre
JCK Combination Two
Douglas and District 2-3 Pulrose United
Douglas Royal 3-1 Governor’s Athletic
Michael Utd 0-4 Castletown
Marown 1-7 Braddan
Onchan 4-0 Gymns
Malew 3-9 RYCOB
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.