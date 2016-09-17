Football results: Geordies beat Peel 1-0

Furo Davies’s second-half goal gave St George’s a 1-0 win over rivals Peel on Saturday afternoon.

The former Rushen forward’s strike maintains the reigning champions 100 per cent start to the Canada Life Premier League season and keeps them tucked in behind leaders St Mary’s.

The latter, who have played a game more than Geordies, beat Rushen 3-0 at the Bowl thanks to goals from Mathew Rennie, a Darren Hudgeon penalty and a composed finish from sub Marc Priestnal late on.

The top-flight’s bottom two faced off in Andreas, Ramsey beating Ayre 3-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

Colby slip into the division’s ejector seats after losing 4-2 to fourth-placed Laxey.

In the league’s other games, Douglas Athletic lost 6-3 to manager Brian Gartland’s former club DHSOB, while St John’s triumphed 5-2 over Union Mills at Garey Mooar.

In JCK Division Two, leaders Braddan beat Marown 6-0 to stay top.

Douglas Royal are level on points with Braddan and second-place Foxdale, who didn’t play, after coming from behind to beat Governor’s Athletic 6-2.

Youthie and Castletown are three points behind the leading trio after both picked up maximum points.

The northerners defeated a stubborn Malew 4-2, while Castletown bounced back from a couple of defeats by overcoming Michael 6-0 at the Stadium.

Elsewhere Pulrose beat Douglas and District 5-3 in a high-scoring encounter at Springfield Road, while Gymns

Full round-up in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.

Saturday, September 17

Canada Life Premier League

Ayre Utd 1-3 Ramsey

St George’s 1-0 Peel

Colby 2-4 Laxey

Douglas Athletic 3-6 DHSOB

St Mary’s 3-0 Rushen Utd

Union Mills 2-5 St John’s

JCK Division Two

Pulrose Utd 5-3 Douglas and District

Governor’s Athletic 2-6 Douglas Royal

Castletown 6-0 Michael Utd

Braddan 6-0 Marown

Gymns L-L Onchan

RYCOB 4-2 Malew

Canada Life Combination One

Peel P-P St George’s

Laxey 7-0 Colby

DHSOB 5-1 Douglas Athletic

Rushen Utd 1-2 St Mary’s

St John’s 3-2 Union Mills

Ramsey P-P Ayre

JCK Combination Two

Douglas and District 2-3 Pulrose United

Douglas Royal 3-1 Governor’s Athletic

Michael Utd 0-4 Castletown

Marown 1-7 Braddan

Onchan 4-0 Gymns

Malew 3-9 RYCOB